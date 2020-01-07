Hot & Heavy Series Premiere Cast Spoilers & Couples

Hot & Heavy, TLC’s new reality series following mixed-weight couples, premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. The show follows three couples — Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo — as they deal with public judgement and skepticism from their loved ones regarding their relationships.

The description for the first episode, titled “Mixed Weight Love,” reads, “Three couples, where the men are hot and the women are obese, endure strain on their relationships and attempt to overcome adversity. The lovers struggle to conceive, endure backlash from friends and family, and suffer a nasty public attack.”

Here’s what you need to know about the three couples featured on Hot & Heavy:

Joy & Chris

For these couples, love knows no size. See the highs and lows of their mixed-weight relationships on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/QAFh8AILj7 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 10, 2019

Joy and Chris have been dating for three years, and are one of the first couples to appear on the show. Chris is adventurous and loves to take Joy with him as he explores the world. The pair wants to take their relationship to the next level, and Chris talks about proposing to Joy in the clip above, but his family and friends are concerned that Joy won’t be able to keep up with his lifestyle because of her weight.

“I love every inch of Joy, and there’s a lot of inches to love,” Chris tells the cameras in the promo above, while Joy adds, “The people who seems to be the most offended by us together seems to be conventionally attractive women.”

It also appears that Chris’ friends aren’t too happy with the idea of him being with Joy, as the trailer shows his friends taking him out to strip clubs to trying to introduce him to other women. “He could get any girl that he wants, but he ends up being with Joy,” one of Chris’ friends tells the camera during a confessional.

Kristin & Rusty

For Kristin, losing weight means starting a family. Follow her journey on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy TOMORROW at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/IjYF9Vsui5 — TLC Network (@TLC) January 6, 2020

The second pair featured on the show is Kristin and Rusty, who have been married for two years. The couple is working toward starting a family, but unfortunately Kristin’s weight is a major obstacle for her to get pregnant. Her doctor recommends Kristin undergo gastric bypass surgery to help her lose some weight and make it easier to conceive, but Rusty isn’t too keen on the idea.

A clip from the promo sees a woman who is likely Rusty or Kristin’s relative or close friend telling Kristin that she should get the surgery if they want try for a baby. Rusty gets upset and says, “I’m not down with surgeries and all that crap.”

Rusty also mentioned earlier in the trailer that he “absolutely loves Kristin’s size,” and he “wouldn’t mind if she was a little bigger,” so it appears Kristin’s husband might not be okay with the reality star losing any weight, despite the fact that it will help her be healthier, happier and increase their chances of having a child. Kristin even confronts him at one point this season, telling Rusty that he is “just trying to keep [her] fat.”

Adrianna & Ricardo

Adrianna and her boyfriend Ricardo are the final couple featured on the new reality series. The pair has been dating for two years, and although the two are crazy about each other, the constant backlash they receive from naysayers is starting to get to them both. Their storyline will focus strongly on how the pair overcomes the ridicule and negativity.

“We’re just two people that are different sizes and I don’t feel like there should be a stigma behind it,” Ricardo says in the trailer, while another clip shows Adrianna breaking down crying after a person heckles her for her weight. Adrianna also confronts an old high school classmate who used to make fun of her weight in school, so it looks like the reality star is trying to find some closure regarding these bullies during her time on the show.

Tune in Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Hot & Heavy on TLC.

