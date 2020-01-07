Hot & Heavy Series Premiere Date, Time & Schedule

Hot & Heavy, TLC’s new reality series about plus-sized women and their thinner partners, premieres Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. The show follows three couples — Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo — as they deal with judgement, backlash and skepticism from loved ones regarding their relationships.

The TLC press release description for the new series reads, “Men who love plus-size women don’t have a fetish, they have a preference, just like some men prefer blondes, others want more to love. But, it doesn’t come so easily. This new docu-series follows three men who defend the honor of their significant others and face judgment due to their mixed-weight relationships. These couples endure difficult challenges both inside and outside of their relationships, as they’re forced to answer the ultimate question: can love conquer all?”

Here’s what you need to know about the series premiere of Hot & Heavy, including the title and synopsis of each episode, details on the plot, and the schedule for the new TLC series:

New Episodes Premiere Tuesday Nights at 10 p.m. EST

Each episode will air Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST following the series premiere on January 7. It’s unclear at this time if Hot & Heavy will be a full series with 10 or more episodes, or if there are only three full episodes in the series. The show was released for early viewing back in December, and there are only three episodes featured on the TLC website at this time, so the show may only be a miniseries to fill space until I Am Jazz returns on January 28.

We will likely know more in the coming weeks about the show’s full schedule and will update this post when we do; in the meantime, here’s what we do know about the first few episodes, including the episode titles, air dates and descriptions:

EPISODE 1.1, MIXED WEIGHT LOVE: “Three couples, where the men are hot and the women are obese, endure strain on their relationships and attempt to overcome adversity. The lovers struggle to conceive, endure backlash from friends and family, and suffer a nasty public attack.” (airs January 7, 2020)

EPISODE 1.2, GHOSTS OF THE PAST: “Mayhem ensues when Chris and Joy set a wedding date and Joy attempts to befriend her future mother-in-law. Rusty makes an insane effort to interfere with Kristin’s bariatric goals. Adrianna becomes heartbroken when Ricardo’s past creeps up on her.” (airs January 14, 2020)

EPISODE 1.3, HAPPILY EVER AFTER?: “Joy and Chris’ wedding may be derailed with both Chris’ mom and best friend expressing concerns. Adrianna faces her high school bully in an effort to gain confidence. Kristin and Rusty’s marriage is on the line when Rusty makes a ghastly confession.” (airs January 21, 2020)

Despite Backlash Over the Premise of the Series, The Cast Doesn’t Believe TLC is Exploiting Their Weight

TLC has already dealt with some negative feedback on social media from viewers who believe the network is promoting and glamorizing obesity, as well as accusing the network of being sexist for only focusing on larger women and not men.

However, Kristin Keadle, who is set to appear on the series with her husband Rusty, told the New York Post that she doesn’t “feel exploited at all.” In fact, she said she feels the opposite, telling the publication “I feel empowered, I feel like I have a voice now in this world.”

Her co-star Adrianna Harris agreed with Kristin’s comments, adding, “You see it in the media all the time — larger men who are with typically attractive women…You see it on sitcoms and in cartoons like The Simpsons and Family Guy,” she said. “Where do you see couples that are like us with a larger woman? It’s really underrepresented.”

Kristin also hopes the show helps break the stigma around plus-size women and their dating lives, as well as change people’s ideas about mixed weight relationships. The reality couple decided to participate in the show to “bring normalcy” to “this type to relationship,” and to show the world that “It’s not really any different [from others],” according to Rusty.

“We are a normal couple,” Kristen added. “We have normal everyday lives, normal everyday struggles just like everybody else. But a lot people don’t see us as a normal couple.”

