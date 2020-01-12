How Long Has Kristen Bell Been Married to Husband Dax Shepard?

Everyone knows Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are #couplegoals, but how long have the two been together? Dax and Kristen have been married for 7 years. The two started dating in 2007 and became engaged in 2010. They didn’t marry until 2013, when the state of California passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage.

They Met in 2007 at a Birthday Party

Dax and Kristen met in 2007, at a birthday dinner party for mutual friends. Interestingly enough, it was not love at first sight for the couple. People reports that when Dax first met Kristen, she was so happy that he thought she was in a cult.

They started dating shortly thereafter but then broke up. Speaking to PopSugar, Kristen shared that the couple dated for about three months before that breakup. She tells the outlet, “I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people… He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

Dax reportedly called Kristen four days later, saying he screwed up. Kristen tells PopSugar, “He called me and he was like, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and he came back… But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me.”

They Welcomed Their First Daughter in 2013

Kristen and Dax, who are notoriously private when it comes to their children, welcomed their daughter, Lincoln, into the world in March 2013. Their second daughter, Delta, was born in December 2014.

In an interview with Today in 2016, Bell shared of her kids, “We had always had an agreement that when this little thing came into the world, all bets were off, no pictures would happen.”

“We’re not saying that we can’t be newsworthy. We’re saying that our child is not newsworthy,” Bell said. “We chose to be the entertainers, so we never post — other than the birth announcement — we’ve posted nothing about her and we don’t plan to.”

They’re also very particular about paparazzi grabbing pics of their little ones– in 2015, Kristen and Dax campaigned news outlets to stop publishing photos of celebrity children.

In 2018, Bell was picking her daughters up from school when she noticed that a paparazzi was taking pics of them from across the street. The actress promptly knocked on the photographer’s door and asked him to delete the photos. He did.

