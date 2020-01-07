‘Infinity Train’ Season 2 Schedule: Next Episode Titles, Dates & Descriptions

Book 2 of Infinity Train premiered on January 6, 2020 with the first two episodes of the new season. (Technically, episode 1 also premiered in a surprise launch during a marathon on January 1.) Now the entire season is going to air during a five-day special. Here’s a look at the schedule and what’s coming up.

All 10 Episodes Are Airing This Week

All 10 episodes of Infinity Train Season 2 are airing this week on The Cartoon Network.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Season 2, according to TV Guide. Each new episode is 15 minutes long.

Episode 1 – The Black Market Car – Monday, January 6, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 2 – The Family Tree Car – Monday, January 6, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 3 – The Map Car – Tuesday, January 7, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Episode 4 – The Toad Car – Tuesday, January 7, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 5 – The Parasite Car – Wednesday, January 8, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 6 – The Lucky Cat Car – Wednesday, January 8, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 7 – The Mall Car – Thursday, January 9, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 8 – The Wasteland – Thursday, January 9, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 9 – The Tape Car – Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 10 (Finale) – The Number Car – Friday, January 10, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode Descriptions

Now that you know the episodes that are airing, here’s a look at the descriptions for each new episode. There could be spoilers in terms of the episode descriptions. These were shared on TV Guide.

Episode 1 – The Black Market Car

Mirror Tulip tries to live a new life outside the Mirror World.

Episode 2 – The Family Tree Car

Mirror Tulip and Jesse go down a real family tree.

Episode 3 – The Map Car

Mirror Tulip help Jesse get his number down.

Episode 4 – The Toad Car

Mirror Tulip and Jesse are stuck with a bizarre dilemma.

Episode 5 – The Parasite Car

Mirror Tulip and Jesse gets a new companion.

Episode 6 – The Lucky Cat Car

Mirror Tulip and Jesse compete over the exit of a carnival car.

Episode 7 – The Mall Car

Mirror Tulip and Jesse were invited into a mall car.

Episode 8 – The Wasteland

Episode 9 – The Tape Car

Episode 10 (Finale) – The Number Car

The last three episodes of Season 2 don’t have listed descriptions yet.

If you just want to watch the first minute of Episode 1, here it is below:

Fans who saw Episode 1 can’t stop talking about it. Here’s an example of a discussion on Reddit about it:

Infinity Train Season 1 followed the adventures of Tulip Olsen, who was trying to get into design camp when she ended up on a train and tried to decipher the meaning behind a glowing number on her hand. Throughout the first season, she tries to figure out how to get off the train while also struggling with her parents’ divorce. By the end, she’s healing from the divorce trauma and solving with the mysteries of the train. To viewers’ surprise, Olsen got off the train and went home at the end. Now Season 2 appears to be focusing on “Mirror Tulip” as she tries to figure out her place in the world with the help of some new friends.

Considering that Season 1 ended in such an unexpected way, viewers have no idea what to expect from Season 2.