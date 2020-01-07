‘Infinity Train’ Season 2 Schedule: Next Episode Titles, Dates & Descriptions

Cartoon Network

Book 2 of Infinity Train premiered on January 6, 2020 with the first two episodes of the new season. (Technically, episode 1 also premiered in a surprise launch during a marathon on January 1.) Now the entire season is going to air during a five-day special. Here’s a look at the schedule and what’s coming up.

All 10 Episodes Are Airing This Week

All 10 episodes of Infinity Train Season 2 are airing this week on The Cartoon Network.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Season 2, according to TV Guide. Each new episode is 15 minutes long.

  • Episode 1 – The Black Market Car – Monday, January 6, 7:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 2 – The Family Tree Car – Monday, January 6, 7:45 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 3 – The Map Car – Tuesday, January 7, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
  • Episode 4 – The Toad Car – Tuesday, January 7, 7:45 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 5 – The Parasite Car – Wednesday, January 8, 7:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 6 – The Lucky Cat Car – Wednesday, January 8, 7:45 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 7 – The Mall Car – Thursday, January 9, 7:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 8 – The Wasteland – Thursday, January 9, 7:45 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 9 – The Tape Car – Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Episode 10 (Finale) – The Number Car – Friday, January 10, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode Descriptions

Now that you know the episodes that are airing, here’s a look at the descriptions for each new episode. There could be spoilers in terms of the episode descriptions. These were shared on TV Guide.

Episode 1 – The Black Market Car

Episode 2 – The Family Tree Car

Episode 3 – The Map Car

Episode 4 – The Toad Car 

Episode 5 – The Parasite Car 

Episode 6 – The Lucky Cat Car 

Episode 7 – The Mall Car 

Episode 8 – The Wasteland 

Episode 9 – The Tape Car 

Episode 10 (Finale) – The Number Car 

The last three episodes of Season 2 don’t have listed descriptions yet.

If you just want to watch the first minute of Episode 1, here it is below:

Stream the NEW Infinity Train: Book 2 UNLOCKED on the CN App 👉 http://cartn.co/ITSneakPeak from InfinityTrain

Fans who saw Episode 1 can’t stop talking about it. Here’s an example of a discussion on Reddit about it:

[NO SPOILERS] BRAH I THEY’RE GONNA END SEASON 2 EPISODE 1 LIKE THAT HOLY FRIGG. from InfinityTrain

Infinity Train Season 1 followed the adventures of Tulip Olsen, who was trying to get into design camp when she ended up on a train and tried to decipher the meaning behind a glowing number on her hand. Throughout the first season, she tries to figure out how to get off the train while also struggling with her parents’ divorce. By the end, she’s healing from the divorce trauma and solving with the mysteries of the train. To viewers’ surprise, Olsen got off the train and went home at the end. Now Season 2 appears to be focusing on “Mirror Tulip” as she tries to figure out her place in the world with the help of some new friends.

Considering that Season 1 ended in such an unexpected way, viewers have no idea what to expect from Season 2.

