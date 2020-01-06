‘Infinity Train’: What Time & Channel Does Season 2 Premiere Tonight?

The premiere of Infinity Train Season 2 (technically Book 2) is here. Although the first episode technically aired early on January 1, fans can’t wait to see what happened after that cliffhanger. Episodes 1 and 2 of Season 2 will be airing tonight (Episode 2 for the first time) on The Cartoon Network. You won’t want to miss a minute tonight so you’re not spoiled by the Internet tomorrow. When does Infinity Train Season 2 Episodes 1-2 start, what channel is the show on, how can you watch it, and what’s the schedule for upcoming episodes? Read on below for more details about tonight’s premiere and beyond.

‘Infinity Train’ Book 2, Episodes 1 & 2, Will Kick Off a Five-Day Special Tonight

DATE: Monday, January 6, 2020

TV CHANNEL: Infinity Train will air premiere tonight on the Cartoon Network in the U.S. To find what channel the Cartoon Network is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel the Cartoon Network (TOON) is on in your region.

EPISODES 1-2 PREMIERE TIME: Episode 1 of Season 2 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern/6:30 p.m. Central/7:30 p.m. Pacific if you’re watching on TV.

Episode 2 will air immediately after at 7:45 p.m. Eastern.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

‘Infinity Train’ Preview & Details About Season 2

The first two episodes air tonight and then after that, two new episodes will air each night for four more nights. So yes, all of Season 2 (aka Book 2) is airing this week.

New Mirror Tulip | Infinity Train | Cartoon NetworkCheck out the first minute of Infinity Train: Book 2, and stream the entire episode UNLOCKED in the CN App 👉 http://cartn.co/YTInfinityTrain About Infinity Train: Trapped on a mysterious train full of puzzles and perils, a headstrong 12-year-old girl must use her wits to uncover the train's many secrets – and hopefully return home. Tulip's mind-bending journey will find her forging friendships with One-One, a robot with dueling personalities, and Atticus, the canine king of Corginia. But with new surprises awaiting them in every car, will Tulip ever find a way off the train?

Here’s a look at the schedule for Season 2, according to TV Guide. Each new episode is 15 minutes long.

Episode 1 – The Black Market Car – Monday, January 6, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 2 – The Family Tree Car – Monday, January 6, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 3 – The Map Car – Tuesday, January 7, 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Episode 4 – The Toad Car – Tuesday, January 7, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 5 – The Parasite Car – Wednesday, January 8, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 6 – The Lucky Cat Car – Wednesday, January 8, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 7 – The Mall Car – Thursday, January 9, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 8 – The Wasteland – Thursday, January 9, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

Episode 9 – The Tape Car – Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Episode 10 (Finale) – The Number Car – Friday, January 10, 7:45 p.m. Eastern

The rest of this section will have some spoilers about last season and minor spoilers about what to expect in the new season.

Infinity Train Season 1 followed the adventures of Tulip Olsen, who was trying to get into design camp when she ended up on a train and tried to decipher the meaning behind a glowing number on her hand. Throughout the first season, she tries to figure out how to get off the train while also struggling with her parents’ divorce. By the end, she’s healing from the divorce trauma and solving with the mysteries of the train. To viewers’ surprise, Olsen got off the train and went home at the end. Now Season 2 appears to be focusing on “Mirror Tulip,” who also escaped and is in the real world now, trying to figure out her place in the world.

The first season had 10 episodes and Season 2 is also going to have 10 episodes.