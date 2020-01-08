Ink Master Turf War: Season 13 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

The highly anticipated 13th season of Ink Master, titled “Turf War,” airs Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Paramount Network. The network’s description for the Season 13 premiere of the popular tattoo competition reads, “Twenty of the nation’s top tattoo artists from the East, West, South and Midwest come together to rep their region and compete for the Ink Master title, a $100,000 cash prize and an editorial feature in Inked magazine.”

Here’s what you need to know about the long-awaited 13th season of Ink Master, including the title and synopsis of each episode and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Premiere Tuesday Nights at 10 p.m. EST

Season 13 will feature 16 one-hour episodes as 20 artists from different regions of the U.S. fight to defend their “home turf” to win the title of Ink Master. The new season will represent tattoo artists from the East, West, South and Midwest regions of the United States, including a few veterans of past Ink Master seasons.

Here’s what we know about the first few episodes of the season, including the episode titles, air dates and descriptions:

EPISODE 13.1, REP YOUR REGION: “Teams built with Artists from the country’s four regions, West, South, Midwest and East arrive to battle. Only the strongest artist will survive the Turf War earning a one hundred thousand dollar prize & the title of Ink Master.” (airs on January 7, 2020)

Episode 2, which airs next Tuesday, January 14, is titled “Clash of Collages,” but has no synopsis on the network’s schedule at this time. There are also no other episode descriptions for the rest of the season on Parmount or IMDb just yet, but Heavy will update this post as soon as more information is known.

There Are 20 Artists From Four Regions of the U.S. Competing on Season 13

The Paramount press release for the “Turf Wars” reads, “We’ve seen the nation’s best tattooers compete for the title of Ink Master, but do they have what it takes to defend their home turf?” You can read the full press release below:

Paramount Network’s hit tattoo competition reality series Ink Master returns for a 13th Season on Tuesday, January 7 at 10pm ET/PT. This season, titled Ink Master: Turf War, contestants from four different regions of the country – East, West, South and Midwest will represent their “turf” in the competition to be the next Ink Master. Host Dave Navarro and world renowned tattoo artists Chris Núñez and Oliver Peck return to the judges table for what is sure to be an electrifying season. The series is produced by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Over 16 one-hour episodes, these artists will fight to defend their home turf and win the title of Ink Master. Ink Master season 12 averaged 1.2 million total viewers and a .88 rating in the key P19-49 demo (all stats are L+3). Paramount Network ranked as the #1 ad-supported cable network among P18-49, M18-49 and W18-49 during the show’s season 12 timeslot.

The tattoo artists featured on Ink Master Season 13 are as follows:

East: Andrew Hicks, Emac, Jessa Bigelow, K Lenore Siner and Jimmy Snaz

Andrew Hicks, Emac, Jessa Bigelow, K Lenore Siner and Jimmy Snaz South: Jordi Pla, Money Mike Thorton, Nychelle Elise, Patrick Flynn and Jason Elliott

Jordi Pla, Money Mike Thorton, Nychelle Elise, Patrick Flynn and Jason Elliott Midwest: Jake Parsons, Jerrel Larkins, Jordan Allred, Kelly Severtson and Frank Ready

Jake Parsons, Jerrel Larkins, Jordan Allred, Kelly Severtson and Frank Ready West: Hiram Casas, Arlene Salinas, Bob Jones, Raul Ugarte and Angel Rose

You can click the link below for each of the cast members’ Instagram handles. Tune in Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on Paramount to catch new episodes of Ink Master: Turf War. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Ink Master coverage, and more!

