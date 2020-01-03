Jailyn Savage Doesn’t Mention Her Sister, Joycelyn, On Instagram

Jailyn Savage is the younger sister of Joycelyn Savage, whom the Savage family believes has been held captive by R. Kelly for several years. Jailyn has over 169,000 followers on Instagram, but virtually never mentions the curious circumstances around her sister’s absence.

In November, Jailyn did acknowledge her sister on Instagram, though. In an Instagram Live session, she confirmed that she hadn’t heard from her sister recently, and that she didn’t believe the Patreon account from her sister’s name was actually written by her sister.

She said in part,

“I’ve been receiving a lot of messages regarding my sister’s situation. So, I’m not sure but usually when someone comes out and speaks something like that or say their life is in danger, they will contact their family. So, I’m praying to God that this is not what I think it is: somebody just trying to get a check off of my sister’s situation. I really pray to God that’s not the case. But I just wanted to make sure everybody knows what’s going on [with] me and my family’s aspect on this situation. We are just as clueless as everybody else. I’m reading the stories and some of it sounds like it could be her but she’s making all of these slick remarks to different types of celebrities and stuff and it just does not sound like my sister. It sounds like someone is joking to me. It does not sound genuinely like my sister’s situation. So I just wanted to make sure that I clarify that.”

Jailyn Has Not Made Any Public Remarks About Her Sister Moving Out of Kelly’s Apartment in December

Joycelyn Savage became the topic of conversation in December when it was made clear that she had moved out of Kelly’s Chicago apartment at some point in the early winter. However, her allegiance to Kelly, and her relationship to those Patreon posts, has still not been clarified.

Jailyn has made no point to address her sister’s recent move, even though it could be made to seen as a definitive break from the disgraced singer. Instead, Jailyn has used her position as an influencer to celebrate the new year, post photos of herself with her boyfriend, and do other seemingly normal activities.

On December 21, Jailyn released her single, “L-Way,” as well as a music video to the single. She’s also dating a man who goes by CeyNoLimit, and who has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and over 700,000 followers on YouTube.

On his YouTube channel, CeyNoLimit shared a humorous video in which he pranked Jailyn:

However, Jailyn appears to be aware of at least part of the joke — and often appears on his videos. For example, another of his videos had to do with Jailyn “Catching” him with her best friend. CeyNoLimit often posts screenshots or clips of these videos to Instagram, promising to drop them on YouTube when he receives a certain amount of comments.

In one more romantic post for Jailyn, CeyNoLimit wrote in September, “The Easiest Part Of Everything Is Loving You❤️”

