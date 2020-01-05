Jane Fallon, Ricky Gervais’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ricky Gervais is a man of many talents. He has worked as an actor, comedian, writer, director, producer, and musician, and this weekend, he will be hosting the 2020 Golden Globes.

Fans of Gervais are well aware that the 58-year-old has been in a relationship for years with longtime partner Jane Fallon. The two never married and do not have any children together, which Gervais recently opened up about in an interview.

Read on to learn more about Jane Fallon, Ricky Gervais’s longtime partner.

1. Fallon Is a Well-Known Author

Fallon, who is British, is the author of nine best-selling novels, including Getting Rid of Matthew, Got You Back, Foursome, The Ugly Sister, Skeletons, Strictly Between Us, My Sweet Revenge, Faking Friends and Tell Me A Secret.

Her book Foursome was nominated for the Melissa Nathan Award for Romantic Comedy Fiction, and Faking Friends was nominated in the popular fiction category of the National Book Awards. It was also long-listed for the Comedy Women in Print Prize.

Fallon tells The Independent that the book Praxis changed her. “It blew my mind that you could be so conversational in your writing.”

2. She Produced a Number of Hit Television Shows

Fallon is a former television producer, and worked on a number of hit series, like Teachers, 20 Things To Do Before You’re 30, EastEnders, and This Life.

Her website reveals that her first job was working as a “Girl Friday” in a small theatrical and literary agency. She stayed there for three years before foraying into television, first working as a freelance script reader than working as a script editor.

Her most recent IMDB credit came in 2006, as an executive producer on the TV show Teachers.

3. She and Gervais Have Been Together Since 1982

Fallon has been dating Gervais since 1982.

In an interview with Rob Sharp for the Independent in 2010, Fallon was asked who really makes her laugh. She responded, “… my boyfriend [Ricky Gervais]. I tend to be a real pessimist. Not many people can make me laugh my way out of a situation. But he can.”

She adds to i News that Gervais is extremely supportive of her career

Interestingly enough, though, he has never read one of her novels. “He’s read one novel in his life which is Catcher in the Rye and I basically said to him you can’t read Catcher in the Rye and then read one of mine, it’s just not fair on me.”

4. She Says She Could Never Live in LA

In an interview with i News in 2018, Fallon explained that LA is a lifestyle she enjoys “dipping in and out of”.

She tells the news outlet, “I would never want to live somewhere that didn’t really have weather.” She adds of the glamor of Hollywood life, “I’m lucky that I can step away from that.”

In 2016, Fallon penned a piece for The Guardian about her decision to never have children. In the article, she states that she never regretted not having kids– “being a mother wasn’t who I was meant to be.” She adds on that there have been times where she has thought having a little one around might be nice, but says she ultimately knows she’s done the right thing.

5. She Grew up One of Seven Children

Fallon tells The Independent that she grew up in Harrow in North London above her parents’ newsagent’s shop. She says it was, “very crowded.”

“There were seven of us. I’d find places where I could be on my own. I’d hide on top of the water tank in the attic, inside the dog’s kennel, or on top of the compost heap.”

After Harrow, Fallon’s family moved to Buckinghamshire. There, she attended St. Bernard’s Concent Scool in Slough and eventually, University College, where she met Gervais.

Fallon’s ninth novel, Tell Me a Secret, was released on January 10, 2019.

