Jared Kelderman & Kelsey Owens on ‘Siesta Key’

The MTV hit reality show Siesta Key has been having a spicy season so far, with make-ups and break-ups all around. Season three episode three, however, might be the spiciest of them yet, with Jared Kelderman and Kelsey Owens possibly getting together this time around.

Kelsey recently revealed to Us Weekly that she was single throughout filming on season 3 of the show and had a good time. However, in the trailer for the season, it shows Jared being interested, saying “Those are some toes you don’t want to step on.”

It looks like Kelsey is back with Garrett right now though, going off her Instagram, so it’s likely the fling with Jared won’t last for long. It’s also rumored that she’ll be spending a lot of time with new cast member Jake Petersen this time around.

Social Media Shows Kelsey May be Back with Garrett

In a picture uploaded to Instagram two weeks ago, Kelsey and Garrett look to be having a great time back together. The photo is simply captioned “Shenanigans😉” and shows Garrett and Kelsey in their swim attire, smiling.

The most recent photo Kelsey uploaded of her with Jared was 30 weeks ago, and it was a photo wishing Jared happy birthday. Jared’s Instagram does not have any proof either way; the feed does not feature any pictures of him solo with a woman recently.

Jared and Kelsey did not play a huge role in any of the drama in episode 2, so it’s likely they’ll be more front-and-center on episode 3 of the season.

Previews Suggest Kelsey Might Hook Up With a New Cast Member

The previews for Season 3 of Siesta Key show a new cast member, Jake Petersen as a possible love interest for Kelsey. Jake is Robby’s business partner. Jake joins the show after taking photos of the Siesta Key past over the past year.

Jake’s Instagram features him and Kelsey goofing around and laughing together. In a photo uploaded seven weeks ago captioned “You make me feel what I’d imagine @chickfila operating on Sundays would feel like,” the two of them are looking pretty cozy. Kelsey often comments on his photos there as well.

Though it’s not likely that Kelsey and Jared will be together for long, it’ll still be interesting to watch their fling play out.

“This past year when I went through some stuff & friends told me ‘things happen for a reason & I should trust everything will work out for the best’ I rolled my eyes but now I’m starting to realize they were right,” Kelsey tweeted on January 20.

Tune in to Siesta Key at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to see if Kelsey and Jared’s sparks are real and if they can make a relationship work between them.

For more Siesta Key coverage, see Heavy’s MTV tag here or follow this author’s profile.

READ NEXT: Amanda Miller & Brandon Gomes on ‘Siesta Key’