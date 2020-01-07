PHOTOS: See Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s New House

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently purchased a new home in Valley Village, Los Angeles. The couple have offered little more than glimpses at the property on Instagram, but they plan to give television audiences a full tour during the season 8 premiere of Vanderpump Rules.

Read on for details regarding Taylor and Cartwright’s lavish home, as well as photos and feedback from the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Taylor & Cartwright Paid $1.9 Million for Their Valley Village Home

Taylor and Cartwright purchased their home in March 2019. The Dirt reports that the home was listed with Avi Barazani at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and the couple paid an estimated $1.91 million. They announced their purchase during an episode of Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen a month later.

Taylor told the host that he was hesitant to plan an expensive honeymoon because he had just put down a large amount of money on their home. “We just bought a house and I’ve been pulling back maybe a little bit more than I should, but we’re just feeling it out,” he said. Cartwright confirmed the news, adding, “Yeah, we’re buying a house!”

The House Has 5 Bedrooms & Is 3,765 Square Feet In Size

Taylor and Cartwright’s home is a whopping 3,765-square-feet, which includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a cabana. Bravo states that the property may have a traditional farmhouse look on the outside, but the inside comes fully equipped with home automation, a high tech security system and surround sound audio for the televisions.

That said, the house’s defining characteristic may be its backyard. Us Weekly reports that the backyard boasts a swimming pool, a built-in grilling station, a fireplace, a lounge area with a television and the aforementioned cabana. The lounge area is decorated with photos of the late Steve McQueen, who is Taylor’s favorite actor. In June, Taylor posted a video of his backyard on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “I could stay out here all day!”

Taylor’s Favorite Part of the House Is the Large Backyard

Taylor and Cartwright were the third Vanderpump Rules couple to purchase a home in Village Valley. According to Bravo, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix bought their home for $2 million, and Katie Schwartz-Maloney and Tom Schwartz followed their lead, purchasing a $1.9 million property.

The proximity of these purchases has led to some tension among the cast. During a sneak peek at the upcoming season, Tom Sandoval complained to his wife about the way that Taylor reacted to their home. He said Taylor acted “better” than them, and behaved as though his house is better than theirs.

Despite bumping heads with their new neighbors, Taylor and Cartwright have continued to renovate and add to their house. Recently, the couple took to Instagram Live to announce that they redesigned the swimming pool and changed the decor in their pool house.

