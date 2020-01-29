Jazz Jennings Gender Confirmation Surgery & Health Update 1/28/2020

Jazz Jennings is heading back to New York for yet another followup procedure to “correct defects caused by complications during her gender confirmation surgery,” according to the synopsis for tonight’s Season 6 premiere of I Am Jazz. The 18-year-old reality star underwent bottom surgery in 2018 and has unfortunately dealt with a handful of health complications since then, forcing her to make repeated trips back to see her doctors.

During tonight’s episode of the show, Jazz meets with her surgeons, Dr. Marci Bowers and Dr. Jess Ting, to discuss what went wrong with the surgery, according to a clip shared by People. Jazz and her parents, Jeanette and Greg Jennings, are hopeful that this will be her final surgery and that she will finally be cleared with a full bill of health.

Keep reading for a rundown of tonight’s Season 6 premiere episode, as well a health update on the reality teen today:

Dr. Bowers Admits That Jazz Had a ‘Very Difficult’ Surgery

In the promo clip of tonight’s episode shared by People, Dr. Bowers, who helped perform Jazz’s bottom surgery last year, admits that the reality star “has had a very difficult surgical course.”

“She had a very incredible first surgery — it went seemingly very well, but there were problems,” she explains in the clip. “And that prompted a second surgery, which I was not a part of, unfortunately.”

Dr Ting adds that they didn’t expect Jazz to deal with the severity of the complications that she did. “Taking Jazz on as a patient for surgery, we knew it was going to be a one-of-a-kind surgery,” Dr. Ting tells the cameras. “We don’t have the experience of having said we’ve done 50 of these. I was just not expecting her to have a complication as severe as what she did have.”

In another clip shared by TLC, Jazz can be seen speaking with her doctors, who both appear optimistic about her next surgery, despite the complications she’s had in the past. In the promo above, Dr. Bower tells the cameras that she’s “confident, but also very cautious,” while Dr. Ting adds, “Jazz, right from the start and through all of her complications has had a fantastic attitude. She’s in a good place, she’s optimistic, she’s prepared, and hopefully things will come out well.”

Jazz Had Complications With Her Incisions Post-Surgery

Jazz underwent gender confirmation surgery in June 2018, when she was just 17-years-old. Several months later in October, the reality star revealed that she had suffered a fairly severe complication post-surgery and needed a second procedure. During the Season 5 episode highlighting her health complications, Jazz told the cameras, “Getting out of the wheelchair, the leg thing snaps down and I feel a pop and with it, I felt this crazy pain… I just don’t know what’s going on.”

In the clip above, Dr. Ting fills Jeanette in on what went wrong, telling Jazz’s mother, “as we were getting her on the bed, I felt something go ‘pop.’ And when I looked, the whole thing had just split open.” He adds, “So we sewed some things back up and we removed any tissue that didn’t look healthy, and I think that will take tension off of any of the remaining incisions.”

Although she dealt with some major setbacks, Jazz wasn’t going to let the surgery complications keep her down, and she continued to remain positive in light of her health issues. In an interview with ABC News, the reality star revealed that after the surgery, “there was just an unfortunate event and setback where things did come apart, and there was a complication. I had to come back in for another procedure, but it was just all part of the journey. The good thing though is that it was only cosmetic and external so it wasn’t too dramatic.”

She Recently Posted a Photo Showing off Her Surgery Scars

It’s unclear at this time if Jazz had to go back in for a fourth surgery following the one highlighted on tonight’s episode. However, the reality star appears to be in good health today, and even recently posted a swimsuit photo showing off her surgery scars, which she says she wears with pride.

“These are my scars on full display in #2019,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.”

