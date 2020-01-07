Jed Wyatt Update: Where Is ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Now?

Jed Wyatt was crowned the winner of The Bachelorette in 2019, but as with many of the show’s winners, the fun didn’t last. His relationship with Hannah Brown dissolved by the time they wrapped the season reunion, and they have not stayed in touch.

So as we gear up for the next season of The Bachelor franchise, we thought it be a good time to ask: where is Jed Wyatt today? What has he been up to since his televised breakup?

Wyatt has been busy with a new romance. According to Refinery29, the reality star is dating fitness trainer Ellen Decker. The couple were first spotted together on October 29, 2019, when Wyatt took a trip to Decker’s native Miami. They have been inseparable ever since, and Decker posted a photo of them cuddling on Thanksgiving with the caption: “Extra thankful this year.”

Wyatt Is Dating a Model & Fitness Trainer Named Ellen Decker

In addition to being a fitness trainer, Decker’s Linkedln states that she is a model and a teacher. She’s currently signed with Caroline Gleason Management, and she attended Southern New Hampshire University, where she received a degree in Middle School Math Education. She also played on the women’s lacrosse team.

Despite not being a household name, Decker’s has over 43,000 followers on Instagram. She often posts photos of herself modeling various swimsuits and outfits, in addition to photos of her and Wyatt.

Wyatt’s love life was what ultimately led to the dissolution between him and Hannah Brown. There were rumors that he was dating someone else during his time on the show, but Hannah had already given him the final rose by the time she found out. Hannah announced that she and Wyatt were no longer together during the live finale, and then proceeded to ask out the runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

Wyatt Hasn’t Talked with Hannah Brown After Their Messy Breakup

Wyatt talked about the shocking turn of events with Good Morning America. “We had discussed that situation prior to the article,” he explained. “And then we discussed it the day before the article actually came out, so we had touched a lot of bases on it, but still I was fearful and held out on some of the details.”

Despite the messy breakup, Wyatt said that he has no ill feelings toward Hannah. “I do have closure now knowing that she has moved on, but it still hurts, because I love her and I do want the best for her, but, ultimately, I have to just move on,” he admitted. “I’m sure we’ll reconnect in some way. We’re on decent terms with each other, and we can still be friends I hope, and that’s all I can ask for.”

