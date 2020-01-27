Sports journalist Jemele Hill appears on Below Deck tonight.

Hill is the final Season 7 charter guest on the Motor Yacht Valor. She comes aboard to celebrate a pre-bachelorette party as the crew is in turmoil after a drama-filled season. Hill is a former ESPN host who was suspended after her tweets about President Trump were condemned by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She is now a staff writer for The Atlantic and, at the time this episode was filmed, she was planning her wedding to Ian Wallace (the two were married at the end of 2019, says The New York Times).

In the previous episode of Season 7, Captain Lee and crew members, Kate, Ashton and Kevin, discuss Hill’s trip itinerary. The scheduled activities include a 90s-themed party followed by an all-white dinner, “dirty” penis-themed drinks and, ultimately, a penis cake that chef Kevin will have to create, according to Decider.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final episode of Season 7 of Below Deck:

Jemele Hill Was Hacked While Her Episode Was Filmed

Guess the secret is out now. A disclaimer about my behavior on the yacht: I was hacked. https://t.co/mnnpewxnHw — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 21, 2020

Leading up to Hill’s episode, the tension between Kate and Kevin escalated to the point where Kate vows a “creative revenge” against Kevin in her confessional. That creativity might explode in what Kevin called a “cock cake” in the last episode, says Decider.

When Hill arrives on board, each crew member’s nerves are frayed, continues Vulture. Hill, in party mode, wants everyone aboard the boat to be as happy as she is and she confronts Kate in the episode preview posted on Bravo. Kate seems to have a case of resting b*tch face while she is serving Hill and her friends champagne. Hill is not having it and tells Kate, essentially, to perk up a bit.

“We’re not getting on your nerves are we? It’s the energy. Am I getting on your nerves? I’m about to get on your nerves,” says Hill. Kate insists that she’s not getting on anyone’s nerves as she runs inside crew quarters.

Hill released a tweet (shown above) on January 20, when the episode premiere had been posted on Twitter by Decider saying, “Guess the secret is out now. A disclaimer about my behavior on the yacht: I was hacked.” No other information about Hill being hacked could be found in a Google search.

Does Jemel Hill Like Her Penis Cake?

In the last episode, as Captain Lee reviews Hill’s preference sheet, he notes to the crew that Hill wants a “penis cake.” Kevin says that will not be a problem and Kate suggests that it should be “presented standing up, like a little skyscraper,” says Vulture.

Judging from the episode preview clips posted on Bravo, Hill got a massive, gold phallus made, presumably, out of cake, that was completely erect. There was a sparkler shoved directly into the tip.

The teasers for this week’s episode seem to imply that Hill does not like the penis cake. Vulture says Kevin’s creation is “disturbing.”

While Captain Lee did joke on the last episode about getting “little dick” pops, this cake creation, in its incredible anatomical correctness, perhaps pushed the envelope beyond the “dirty” that Jemele requested on her preference sheet into perverse, Vulture implies.

