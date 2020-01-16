Jennifer Aydin’s Brother Steven Talks Sexuality on RHONJ

If you’re a fan of RHONJ, you’ve watched Jennifer Aydin open up about her parents refusing to acknowledge that her brother, Steven, is gay, on the hit reality TV series.

Well, in an all-new episode of the show tonight, Jennifer will try and convince her mother to accept her brother’s sexuality.

Let’s recap what’s gone down so far.

Jennifer Describes Steven’s Sexuality as the ‘Elephant in the Room’ With her Family

RHONJ: Jennifer's mother denies that her openly gay son, Steven, is gay.#JenniferAydin #GabyAdydin #StevenAltinel #JosephineAltinel #S10E08 #RealHousewivesofNewJersey #RHONJ Jennifer Aydin and her family celebrate Orthodox Easter. Jennifer's mother, Josephine, lies to her granddaughter about her son's sexuality. 2020-01-02T06:10:21.000Z

During a conversation that took place on a December episode of the show, Jennifer and Steven shared memories of their childhood. Jennifer said, “I remember, I don’t know if you were 12 or 13 when you begged for a piano. And daddy didn’t believe that you were serious because you were going through phases and all of a sudden I woke up one day and you were going to music college,” she recalled.

She then explained to cameras that Steven’s career choice to be a music teacher has been hard for her parents to accept.

Steven then tells his sister of childhood in musical theater, “It’s just where I felt a connection to,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere and music and theatre allows the ‘weirdos’ to feel important, so it was, you know, finding my tribe. I think being gay was a huge part of that. But I didn’t discover that until I went to college.”

Jennifer explains that their mother will have to face Steven being gay head-on once he is in a relationship.

Jennifer’s Mother Denies Knowing Her Son Is Gay

Jennifer is open about the fact that her mother does not talk about Steven’s sexuality, but she describes it as the “elephant in the room,” according to OK Magazine.

The outlet reports Jennifer saying in a confessional, “You just gotta understand the mentality of my parents’ generation… Culturally it’s a shame to have a gay child. Your reputation means so much that you don’t want anything to risk ‘tainting’ it. So, my parents know he’s gay but they never speak of it.”

On the January 1 episode of the show, Gabby, 12, tells Jennifer and her grandmother that at church, the priest was saying that while God says to love everyone, he “doesn’t support gays.” Gabby continued, “I was like, ‘Don’t the priests love my uncle?’ Because Steve is gay.”

In the words of US Weekly, Jennifer’s mother then “looks confused” and asked Gabby where she heard that, and Jennifer chimes in saying she overheard a conversation during which Steven spoke of being gay.

“I didn’t know that,” Gabby’s grandmother said, in regards to her son’s sexuality.

In a confessional, a frustrated Jennifer then opens up, saying, “I knew my mother didn’t like talking about Steven’s sexuality, but hearing her lying to her own granddaughter … that really bothers me… I grew up with my mom lying to keep up a facade and that was my normal, and that’s not what I want my kids’ normal to be. I live my life trying to be forthright and truthful with everything.”

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey to watch Jennifer try and convince her mother to accept her brother being gay on an all-new episode, airing tonight on Bravo at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 10 Cast & Spoilers