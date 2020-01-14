When Does ‘Jeopardy!’ Greatest of All Time End?

The Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament has had some of the highest ratings in the history of syndicated TV. It started Tuesday, January 7. It will end by Friday, January 17 at the latest but could end any day this week.

ABC said in advance of the tournament that all seven days would be booked just in case they were all needed, but TV listings still show that it will be on every night this week, which could mean fans are in for a whole lot of Jeopardy this week.

The tournament airs in addition to the normal Jeopardy airing. Check out all the information you need to know about the date and time for the tournament in our breakdown here.

Here’s what you should know about when the tournament will end:

What Has Happened So Far?

Updating profile pic accordingly https://t.co/9XdUFtESnL — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 12, 2020

The tournament has aired for three days so far. At the end of the the third match, Ken Jennings was ahead. He has two points so far, James Holzhauer is in second place with one point, and Brad Rutter is trailing behind with zero points so far.

The tournament has featured many memorable moments so far. At one point, Jennings said “OK Boomer” to Alex in response to one of the clues. At the end of the third game, instead of answering the Final Jeopardy question, Holzhauer took the time to compliment Alex instead.

He wrote down “Who is the GHOST? (Greatest Host of Syndicated TV) Pat Saj Alex Trebek.” Alex seemed touched by this, but then told James he wished he’d risked more money since he considered writing down Pat Sajak’s name instead.

In the same match, Rutter also used his answer board to make a joke; he wrote down “Ken es el hombre” (Ken is the man) instead of writing down an answer, prompting Alex to welcome the audience to Jeopardy! comedy hour.

Rutter has been pretty consistently behind the other two players in terms of overall scores during the matches. He has been having issues answering the Daily Double questions correctly, ending up losing a lot of points on those. He did, however, beat Holzhauer in the second game of the third match. If Rutter doesn’t start winning, the tournament will end sooner rather than later, since Jennings needs to win one match to win the tournament and Holzhauer only has to win two more.

When Will it End?

If Ken Jennings wins the match tonight, Tuesday, January 14, then the tournament is over; however, if Holzhauer or Rutter wins the match tonight, the tournament will continue Wednesday night at 8 p.m. It will still go until one player wins three matches. The latest that the tournament can go is Friday, January 17. That episode would air at 8 p.m.

The winner takes home $1 million and the official title of Jeopardy!’s greatest contestant of all time.

Prior to the beginning of the tournament, Ken Jennings held the record for the longest win streak and history and the highest earnings in regular-season play. These titles cannot be changed by this tournament. Brad Rutter held the highest-earning champion in Jeopardy! history, and James Holzhauer holds the top ten records for highest-earning Jeopardy! games.

