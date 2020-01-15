‘Jeopardy!’ Greatest of All Time Episode 4 Recap & Spoilers

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Greatest of All Time (GOAT) tournament continues tonight, January 14, 2020 in what could possibly be the last episode of the tournament. The tournament will run each weeknight at 8 p.m. until one of the champions wins three matches. The GOAT contestants are Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The title of “Greatest Jeopardy! champion of all time” will be given out by Friday, January 17 at the latest; however, it could be given out as early as tonight, Tuesday, January 14. The contestants are competing in the tournament for bragging rights and $1 million, the first-place prize. Each of the runners-up will receive $250,000.

Prior to the beginning of the GOAT tournament, Ken Jennings held the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history along with the record for highest earnings in the regular season. Brad Rutter’s Jeopardy claim to fame is his title as highest-earning champion in Jeopardy! history. James Holzhauer holds the top ten records for highest-earning Jeopardy! games.

Going into the fourth match of the tournament, Ken Jennings is in first place with two wins, James Holzhauer is in second place with one win/ Brad Rutter is behind with 0 points. He has placed third in all but one game, having beat out James in one of the games in Thursday’s match.

SPOILERS: We’re recapping episode 4 of the tournament below, so only keep on reading if you don’t mind spoilers or have already seen the episode.

This article will be updated as the match unfolds.

Game One

Today’s episode began with Alex telling us that James won the draw and would go first. The men all wore purple ribbons again to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer. Ken found the daily double in the first round, betting all of his 3,800 points. He got the answer correct, bringing his total up to 7,600.

Ken got off to a very strong start, finishing the first round in first place with 12,800, James was sitting in second place with 4,400, and Brad was in third place with 2,400.

Once again, Brad went first in the daily double round. The first daily double was found by Brad; he wagered all of his 4,800 points. He got the question incorrect after answering confidently, bringing him back down to 0. Ken found the second daily double and went all in with his 15,200 points. He answered correctly, bringing him up to 30,400.

Going into the Final Jeopardy question, Ken was leading with 32,800, James was in an impressively close second with 22,800, and Brad was in a distant third with 2,000. The final jeopardy category was “It’s all Greece to me.”

