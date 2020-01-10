‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Greatest of All Time (GOAT) tournament continues tonight, January 9, 2020. The tournament will run until one of the champions wins three matches. The GOAT contestants are Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

The “Greatest of All Time” title will be given out Thursday, January 16 at the latest since the tournament is running as best-out-of-seven matches. The earliest the title will be given out is Friday, January 10. The champions are competing for bragging rights and $1 million dollars. Each of the runners-up will receive $250,000.

Prior to the beginning of the GOAT tournament, Ken Jennings held the longest winning streak in Jeopardy! history along with the record for highest earnings in the regular season. Brad Rutter’s Jeopardy claim to fame is his title as highest-earning champion in Jeopardy! history. James Holzhauer holds the top ten records for highest-earning Jeopardy! games.

Going into the third match of the tournament, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer are tied for first place with one match won. Brad Rutter is behind with 0 points. He has consistently been far behind the other two contestants at the end of the games.

SPOILERS: We’re recapping episode 2 of the tournament below, so only keep on reading if you don’t mind spoilers or have already seen the episode.

This post will be updated as tonight’s match unfolds.

Game One

Tonight’s episode started out the same as the past two; the contestants were introduced, and Alex let us know that James would be choosing the first clue. The contestants again wore purple ribbons for pancreatic cancer awareness in support of Alex.

Ken got off to a strong start, hitting 3,000 before Brad had even had a chance to answer a question. James hit the first daily double, though, betting all his points to double his score to 2,800. Going into the first break, James was ahead with 7,600, Ken was sitting in second place with 6,000 and Brad was in third with 3,400.

Since he was in third place, Brad got to go first in the Double Jeopardy round. He hit the daily double in the first clue, betting 3,400 points. He got the question incorrect, dropping back down to 0. Ken hit the second daily double when he had 9,200 points. He got the question right, moving his score up to 18,400.

Going into Final Jeopardy, Ken was in the lead with 25,600, James was in second with 13,600, and Brad was in last with 8,800. The category for final was U.S. Political History.

