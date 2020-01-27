Jeremy Bieber & Pattie Mallette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette are Justin Bieber’s parents. Justin’s father and mother are both Canadian and they met in 1990, having Justin, their only child, four years later in 1994.

Mallette was 17 when she gave birth to Justin. She nurtured Justin’s talent from the time he was a toddler, signing him up for talent competitions and posting videos of his performances on YouTube, Billboard reported. As a child, Mallette enjoyed acting, dancing and singing but her parents could not commit to traveling for her training. Us Magazine reported she was sexually abused throughout her childhood and turned to drug dealing a theft as a teen. She met Jeremy Bieber when she was 15 years old.

Bieber and Mallette were never married and Justin’s father was gone for a year of his life, Billboard reported. He started sharing the spotlight by traveling as part of Justin’s entourage. During Justin’s well documented DUI and arrest in 2014, Jeremy was criticized for the degree to which he was participating in his own child’s destructive behavior.

“Justin Bieber: Seasons” YouTube Docuseries airs today.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette:

1. Jeremy Bieber’s Net Worth Is $5 Million

Celebrity Net Worth reported Jeremy Bieber has a net worth of $5 million. Jeremy Bieber was born in Stratford, Canada in June 1975. He is a producer and social media star from Canada.

He executive produced the 2016 documentary Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower and appeared in the documentaries Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and Justin Bieber’s Believe.

He has more than two million Instagram followers. Jeremy Bieber is said to be the inspiration for the Justin Bieber song “My World”. Justin Bieber has sold more than 140 million records and has more than 100 million followers on Twitter.

2. Pattie Mallet’s Net Worth Is $20 Million

Celebrity Net Worth reported Pattie Mallette has a net worth of $20 million. She was born in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Her father abandoned their family when she was two, and her older sister was killed while crossing the street.

She was a talented singer and actress, and began working in the theater professionally in her early teens. She could not maintain her career as well as her personally destructive lifestyle.

She went on to finish high school and attend college on a scholarship while raising Justin. Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom was a bestselling book.

3. Jeremy Bieber Has Four Children

Billboard reported Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette only had Justin before they split up. Daily Mail reported Jeremy has three other children, half-siblings to Justin, from other relationships. While Bieber and Mallette were never married, Bieber married Erin Wagner, with whom he had Jazmynn and Jaxon, Justin’s half-brother and half-sister.

TMZ reported Bieber married Chelsea Rebelo in Montego Bay in 2018. Justin was a groomsman in his father’s wedding and is pictured at the beach ceremony wearing a pink Oxford shirt, white shorts and suspenders. Selena Gomez was also present at the wedding as she and Justin were in a relationship at the time.

Hollywood Life reported it was revealed at the wedding that Bieber’s new wife, Rebelo, was five months pregnant. USA Today reported she had Bay in 2018. Justin is very close to his half-brothers and sisters, who each participated in the star’s 2018 wedding.

4. Pattie Mallette Is a Born-again Christian

Billboard reported Mallette endured sexual abuse throughout her childhood, and was a drug dealer who stole to support herself as a teen. Today reported she tried to kill herself when she was a teenager. Cosmopolitan reported she was institutionalized after her suicide attempt. She found Christianity while she was in a psychiatric hospital.

Us Magazine reported Mallette encouraged her son to rely on his spirituality throughout his life and ascent to stardom. In 2012, she wrote the best-selling book, Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom. It was published by a Christian publisher, Revell, PR Newswire reported in a press release.

She introduced Justin to Pastor Judah Smith, a Christian pastor who sends the star daily scripture readings. Vanity Fair reported in 2019 she participated in Justin and Hailey Bieber’s (nee Baldwin) traditional Christian wedding, held at Somerset Chapel in South Carolina. Life and Style reported she called Hailey an “angel from Heaven” on Instagram.

5. Jeremy Bieber Is Part of Justin’s Entourage

The Independent reported Bieber has been criticized for participating in his son’s celebrity lifestyle more as a friend than a parent. He has partied with his son, going out with the star and his friends. He has also been involved with Justin’s drug abuse and drinking, and was partying with Justin the night after he was released from jail.

E News reported Bieber and his son share a number of tattoos. They frequently get tattoos together. The father and son share a number of matching ink.

Daily Mail reported Bieber has been criticized for becoming part of Justin’s life only after the star became famous. He left when Justin was four and then came back a year later, on Father’s Day. While Justin was estranged from his mother when Mallette lived in Hawaii, Justin’s father filled the parental void. He became part of his entourage, and made being Justin Bieber’s dad a full-time job.

READ NEXT: Read more about Justin Bieber