Jerhonda Pace Update: Where Is She Today in 2020?

Jerhonda Pace is a public speaker, author, poet, and self-proclaimed survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly. She appears in Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, the follow-up to the explosive 2019 docuseries covering the allegations against Kelly.

Pace is married with three children and another on the way, though she goes out of her way to keep her private life shielded from the public. Pace explained this decision to a follower in the fall of 2019, writing, “We just keep our kids shielded from everything. It’s not easy because we’d love to share photos and updates with the world, but it doesn’t work that way. We are more relaxed.”

Pace has written two books, and is currently at work on her second book of poetry.

On January 2, the evening of the premiere for the first episode of Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, Pace tweeted a pair of messages that seemingly alluded to the event. First, she wrote, “Only love and positivity.” Then, she wrote, “Dinner is served.”

You can learn more about Pace’s history, and allegations against, Kelly here.

Here’s what you need to know about where Pace is today, in 2020:

Pace Is Hard at Work on a New Poetry Book, Her YouTube Channel, & More in 2020

According to her Instagram account, Pace’s life is chock filled with activity: she has a husband and children, is pursuing a doctorate degree, is working on her third book and second book of poetry, and is re-focusing her efforts on her YouTube channel, as well.

In response to a fan on a Q&A session on Instagram, Pace shared what her hopes were for the next five years. She wrote, “In five years, I see myself having another child or two, traveling the world with my family, owning a house and having a successful business. I’ll also be five years closer to my doctorate degree.”

Pace shared a photo of her pregnant belly in September 2019, adding that she was six months pregnant at the time, though she hasn’t since shared if she’s had the baby. She wrote then,

My biggest insecurity so far was not “looking” pregnant. The fact that my belly is small has always gotten me down. Whenever someone comment on my belly, it’s always reminder of how small I am. Truth be told, I’ve never had a “big” bump. My biggest baby was 6lbs 10oz. I’m no longer insecure about my little baby bump. In fact, I think it’s the cutest bump ever. ❤ Be mindful.

Pace’s Instagram has very few photographs, as of early January 2020. Her last post for 2019 was one of hope: she shared a photo with text that read, “Leave toxic people in 2019. Better yet, leave them in yesterday. You don’t need that energy today, tomorrow, or ever.”

During her appearance for Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning, Pace shared details around an apparent suicide pact she was pressured to do with Kelly; Kelly has not addressed that claim.

This isn’t the first time she’s mentioned it, though. In July, Pace tweeted her knowledge of this pact, writing, “There’s a suicide pact involved, I’m not going to sit back and let those girls take their lives over R. Kelly. I was one of those same girls who was ready to kill myself for him. For people to say they’re grown and we need to leave them alone, you can mind your business.”

