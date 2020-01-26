Joanne Tucker, Adam Driver’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joanne Tucker is married to actor Adam Driver. Driver is set to host the first 2020 episode of Saturday Night Live on January 25, 2020.

Driver, a now well-known actor, was a marine before jumping into the performing arts full time. Thanks to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, shows like HBO’s Girls, and Marriage Story, it’s likely most people have an idea of who Driver is and what he looks like.

Tucker and Driver keep their marriage and personal life mostly low-key and private. They choose to stay out of the spotlight for the most part, but they can still be spotted at events and on the red carpet together.

Here’s what you should know about Tucker:

1. Tucker is an Actress

Joanne Tucker has 14 credits listed on her Internet Movie Database (IMDB) page. Her first professional acting credit was in 2010, when she portrayed Sara in After You Left, a short film.

She has since appeared on the TV series Billions for one episode called “The Deal” in 2016 and one episode of Girls, titled “Ruthie” in 2016. She has also been in the shorts Babes, Jack Heart Jump, and I’m Coming Over. Most recently, she portrayed Gretchen in The Report, a film that stars her husband.

Her most recent acting credit is for portraying Emma in Give or Take, a film that is currently in post-production. The movie follows a New Yorker who goes home to Cape Cod to sell his late father’s home. He shares the home with his father’s live-in boyfriend and the two butt heads. The film was directed by Paul Riccio.

2. She and Driver Met at Julliard

Tucker’s husband started attending Julliard after an almost-three-year stint in The Marine Corps, from which he was medically discharged after dislocating his sternum. He had wanted to be an actor since graduating from high school, but he was originally rejected by the prestigious school. So, a few years later, when he finally got in, he met the woman who would later become his wife.

Tucker decided to go to Julliard after her mentor told her that if she really wanted to be an actor, she needed to go to graduate school. When she asked where she should go, she was told that she should go to Julliard. She said in a Julliard spotlight interview that she felt at home as soon as she stepped on campus.

“I guess when I got in, I felt really lucky, it’s a 0.05 percent acceptance rate for the drama division, I think,” she said. “Sort of like I was home in a way, and that this could actually be… a reality because I had the resource to make the connections that having a career as an actor are really hard to make.”

She went on to say she felt grateful and really lucky to attend.

3. They Got Married in 2013

Driver and Tucker are known for keeping their personal life low-key. Neither of them have social media accounts, and they don’t usually talk to the press about that part of their lives. It’s no surprise, then, that the two were married in 2013 in a secret ceremony.

They went away to a destination wedding to keep away from private eyes. Reportedly, some of Driver’s co-stars attended the ceremony. Girls star Lena Dunham and her then-boyfriend were two of the guests that attended.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly at the time that the two were very sweet together.

“They’ve been dating forever, years, and they live together; they’re very comfortable and in love. She was with him before the Girls fame,” the source said. “They both love theater and the arts. She respects him so much… Everyone on the show is very happy for them.”

4. Tucker and Driver Kept Their Son Secret for Two Years

Like their wedding, the two kept their first pregnancy secret. They took it a step further in this case, not mentioning that they have a son together until he was two years old.

Driver slipped up in an interview with W Magazine in 2017, saying that he had a kid after mentioning he got a dog for his birthday because he hates Halloween. They adopted the dog on Halloween from a shelter in Long Island. The dog’s name is Moose.

“I look at my dog, but I don’t know that I could love anything more. Like, I have a kid, maybe, and be like, well… but the dog,” he laughed off the slip-up, not mentioning the child again.

Driver later confirmed to The New Yorker that he and Tucker have a son and they kept him secret in what he called “a military operation.” The story went public after the video mentioned above and also after Tucker’s sister made her Instagram account public and uploaded a photo including the back of Driver’s son’s head.

5. She Founded a Non-Profit With Her Husband

AITAF founders Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker are on a train bound for DC. AITAF will perform at @WRBethesda at noon. pic.twitter.com/QAmbtskvGE — Arts in the Armed Forces (@AITAF) May 19, 2014

Tucker serves as the artistic director of the non-profit she and Driver founded. The non-profit is called Arts in the Armed Forces. They aim to bring theater productions to all branches of the military at U.S. installations both domestically and abroad.

The theater company chooses content that features diverse themes, ages, ethnicities, and experiences to better identify with their audience. The goal is “to use the powerfully emotional shared experience of the arts to start conversations capable of bringing the divides between military and civilian, service member and family member, the world of the arts, and the world of practical action.”

In summer 2018, the non-profit launched an internship program aimed at veterans who are currently enrolled full-time at a college or university. They offer a summer housing stipend comparable to what a student might receive as part of the GI bill and aim to create a rigorous, competitive program that offers an opportunity for a summer intern to relocate to New York City for the duration of their internship.

