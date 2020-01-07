Julianne Hough Praises Gabrielle Union After Being Fired from AGT

The second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Monday, January 6. Previous judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union will not be returning this year after their contracts were not renewed in November 2019. Union cited a toxic work environment after the exit, and Hough has since spoken up in support of Union.

The two judges had been part of America’s Got Talent on the 14th season of the show, but it was announced in December 2019 that their contracts were not renewed. Since then, Union has described a toxic work environment on the AGT set.

Previously, Hough maintained that she had a “wonderful time” filming the reality competition, but she did praise Union for sitting down with NBC to talk about the issues she was having.

Union Had a Five-Hour Conversation With NBC Executives

After her departure from the show, Union sat down with NBC executives to discuss what went wrong on set in what she called a “productive meeting” in which she was able to express her “unfiltered truth.” Hough later praised Union for having the meeting.

“We need to start conversations and I just commend Gabrielle for speaking her truth and starting a conversation,” she told the “Today” show. “I’m really proud of NBC as well for also showing up and starting a narrative, and that’s what’s going to change the workplace and the paradigm that we’ve been working in for many, many years and (it’s) shifting, and I think that’s really exciting.”

Hough said in a statement at the time that she is happy to continue her working relationship with NBC. She told people the situation is not affecting her morale or confidence.

“I know who I am, and as egocentric as this may sound, I totally and utterly love myself,” she said. “And so I choose to, with whatever I do, just take the lessons that I’ve learned and add them to my vocabulary and move forward.”

She added that she would stay authentic to who she was and not try to please everyone and that it was important to stay true to who she is.

Union Reportedly Revealed Racism on Set Before Her Exit

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

Following Union’s exit from the show, Variety published a report alleging Union’s contract was not picked up because she asked the producers to report a racist joke. Both women were reportedly subject to excessive notes on their appearance, with Union being told her various hairstyles were “too black” for the audience and Hough receiving near constant criticism for her hair, makeup and wardrobe choices.

Vulture has also reported that workplace tension between Union and Simon Cowell was a factor. Some of the tension reportedly came from Cowell’s smoking on set, which is against the law in California.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” NBC said in a statement to CNN. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

Hough has since added that she is not surprised by the attention the story about the exit got, saying that the entire conversation is big and people “really want to be a leader of change.”

READ MORE: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Host Terry Crews Returns to ‘AGT Champions’ 2020