Juliette & Chloe Fight Over Robby Hayes on ‘Siesta Key’

In tonight’s episode of Siesta Key, Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman get into it a physical altercation over new cast member Robby Hayes.

According to E! Online, Chloe doesn’t think Robby is good for Juliette, and that’s when things get explosive.

Juliette tells her friend, “There is no friendship with us, apparently, because I thought we were good friends.” Chloe then responds, “We were!”

Juliette then, “does a little too much talking with her hands,” Chloe slaps her hands, and Juliette loses it and punches Chloe. She proceeds by pulling on Chloe’s hair.

When Chloe is asked what went down later, she says, “I was just telling her how I feel like she hasn’t been a good friend to me… she made it all about her. Next thing I know she was just hitting me.”

Robby & Juliette Recently Talked to US Weekly About Their Relationship ‘Fizzling Out’

Fans of Robby and Juliette shouldn’t hold out hope for the couple. In a December interview with US Weekly, the pair opened up about how their relationship didn’t last after Stagecoach, where they met.

During the interview, Juliette jokingly turned to Robby and said, “Sorry, rebound,” and Robby responded, “That’s all right, helping out. Helping out!”

Robby says of Season 3, “I think there’s a lot of highs and then the low. I feel like it just kind of fizzled.”

Juliette added of their relationship, “It was like a crash.'”

The Pair Dated for a Couple Months in 2019

While their rocky relationship will be documented in season 3 of Siesta Key, it’s worth noting that Robby and Juliette officially broke up in July. But it was Robby’s relationship with Juliette that brought him on Siesta Key to begin with.

Hayes started out on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, and followed that up with a stint on Bachelor In Paradise.

During last week’s season premiere, Chloe made it clear that she was skeptical about Hayes’ intentions with Juliette. Chloe told Cara, “I’m annoyed about Juliette dating this Robby kid,” Chloe said. “All I really know about him is he used to hang out with Alex back in high school, and then I know he was on The Bachelorette. I heard he lies about his age.”

She continued, “I just feel like he puts on a really big front… It just seems like he’s full of it… He’s just a little overly nice. It seems like he’s trying a little too hard to prove himself. It seems a little fishy to me.”

This isn’t the first time someone has voiced negative opinions about Hayes.

After Hayes appeared on The Bachelorette, his ex-girlfriend Hope Higginbotham came out saying he broke up with her to be on the show. Another contestant then called Hayes a “lying, fake person,” according to the Inquisitr.

Reality Steve previously reported that Robby broke up with Hope right before filming for The Bachelorette started, but she had no idea he was headed out to ABC reality show.

For now, we’ll have to tune in to make up our minds about Hayes’ intentions on season 3 of Siesta Key.

