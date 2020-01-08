Juliette’s New Boyfriend Robby on ‘Siesta Key’

Juliette Porter is ready for a fresh start on season 3 of Siesta Key. The series star is graduated from FSU and eager to begin the next chapter of her life with boyfriend Robby Hayes. But there’s trouble in paradise. Porter’s ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras is an old friend of Hayes, and the dynamic may put some unneeded strain on her new relationship.

Read on for details on Porter’s new boyfriend Robby Hayes, his experience during the season, and whether or not the coupled stayed together after shooting wrapped.

Porter Started Dating ‘Bachelorette’ Star Robby Hayes In June 2019

Porter and Hayes, a former Bachelorette contestant, started dating in June 2019. According to Us Weekly, the couple met at the Stagecoach Music Festival and instantly connected, as both were coming out of difficult breakups. “We were literally crying in the airport,” Hayes recalled. “She’s on the phone with her ex. I’m on the phone with my ex. We just really needed a fun weekend. We get there and we’re like, ‘What ex?’”

Hayes and Porter attended notable parties like the Neon Carnival and the Just Fab brunch. They also took a romantic trip to Greece, but the Instagram photos they posted during their vacation have been deleted from their respective accounts.

As quickly as their relationship began, however, things fizzled out. Porter unfollowed Hayes on Instagram in late June, and the latter was quiet when Porter celebrated her birthday on July 7. A source close to the couple told E! News that they were constantly on the move, and that geographically, their relationship didn’t add up. Fans will get a detailed account of what happened during the new season of Siesta Key.

Porter Said That Filming ‘Siesta Key’ Put a Strain on Their Relationship

“Robby and Juliette split at the end of June. It was a very brief relationship and the storyline will briefly play out on the new season of Siesta Key,” the source stated. “They lived different lifestyles and are both always traveling and in different places. Geographically, the relationship didn’t make sense. They decided to split because it just wasn’t fun anymore.”

Porter told Us Weekly that shooting episodes of Siesta Key was another factor that contributed to their breakup. She likened the breakup to a “crash,” and felt that the cast members were not supportive of her at the time. “Honestly, we were in our own bubble and we went back to Siesta Key and things just got real again and reality set in,” she revealed. “And we’re on a TV show that has a lot of stress. So you know, things happen. … When other people are stepping in, that’s when things really start to get … it’s really annoying.”

Porter is currently single. That said, she claimed to have recently hooked up with her ex Alex Kompothecras, who is expecting a child with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. Kompothecras announced that he was going to be a father on Instagram on December 15, 2019, but The Morning Toast reports that Porter accused him of being a cheater in the comment section. “Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but OK,” she wrote.

Kompothecras has not responded to these accusations.

