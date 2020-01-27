‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ YouTube Docuseries Time & Schedule

YouTube’s 10-episode documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons premieres on Monday, January 27, 2020. The first episode will be released on YouTube at 12pm ET (11am CT and 9am PT) and will be free to watch on the video platform with ads.

If you are a subscriber to YouTube Premium you will have access to all 10 episodes, ad-free, on January 27 at 12pm ET. That’s right – those paying for a premium subscription can binge the whole documentary series on YouTube when the first episode is released to the public.

If you do not have Premium, you will have to wait for each new episode to be released. New episodes come out on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12pm ET; the full schedule will go as follows:

– Episode 1: Monday, January 27 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 2: Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 3: Monday, February 3 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 4: Wednesday, February 5 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 5: Monday, February 10 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 6: Wednesday, February 12 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 7: Monday, February 17 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 8: Wednesday, February 19 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 9: Monday, February 24 at 12pm ET.

– Episode 10: Wednesday, February 26 at 12pm ET.

The 10-part series ends 4 days before Bieber’s 26th birthday, which he will celebrate on March 1.

The Docuseries Chronicles Bieber’s Life Since His Last Album Released in 2015

Justin Bieber: Seasons | Official Trailer Ft. Yummy | YouTube OriginalsFor the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015. Watch the full trailer now, which features a sneak peek of his new single "Yummy.” Justin Bieber: Seasons a new documentary series premieres January 27 and you can choose how you want to watch – get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free with YouTube Premium or watch two new episodes each week with ads for free on YouTube. Learn more at https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6358146. Check out YouTube Premium at: https://www.youtube.com/premium/originals See if Premium is available in your country at: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6307365 #Bieber2020 Yummy out now: https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/Yummy Yummy shop: https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/YummyShop 2019-12-31T17:00:13.000Z

YouTube’s official synopsis of the series teases that “For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.” Bieber released Purpose in 2015; while his new album has not been released (with the exception of its first single and title song, “Yummy”), he has a 2020 tour scheduled so fans should anticipate the new album to drop around the time of the docuseries.

Justin Bieber’s battle with Lyme disease will be one of the subjects covered in the doc, and interviews with his musical collaborators as well as his wife Hailey Bieber, whom he married after a short engagement in 2018, will be included. He is also expected to discuss the events in his life that led him to cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour in 2017.

The DocuSeries Brings Bieber’s Career Full Circle, Since He Was Discovered on YouTube

It’s fitting that Bieber’s first documentary series is streaming on YouTube, since the platform is where he got his start. Bieber was discovered in 2008 on YouTube, after he gained viral popularity for the covers he was uploading to video on the site. Talent manager Scooter Braun signed him to RBMG Records that year, and his first EP, “My World,” was released with great success in 2009.

According to Variety, Bieber reflected on the significance of streaming his documentary series on YouTube: “When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

