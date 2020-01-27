Justin Bieber’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Bieber fans have a 10-episode YouTube Original docu-series to look forward to over the next few weeks, which features sit-down interviews with Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, his manager Scooter Braun, his closest friends and collaborators, as well as Bieber himself. The first episode of the documentary, titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, airs Monday, January 27 at 12 p.m. EST/11 a.m. CST. New episodes will launch on Mondays and Wednesdays following the premiere.

The series will give viewers an in-depth look at Bieber’s personal and professional life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding, interviews with family and friends, a look at Bieber’s process of creating new music, and the aftermath of his decision to cancel the end of his 2017 “Purpose” tour, according to Variety.

Here’s what you need to know about Bieber’s family ahead of Monday’s premiere:

Pattie Mallette Was Sexually Abused & Had a Drug & Alcohol Problem Growing Up

Bieber's mom shares her painful pastTeen heartthrob Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette has been in the spotlight with her new biography, Nowhere but Up: the Story of Justin Bieber's Mom.

Pattie Mallette, Bieber’s mother, opened up about her traumatic childhood in her book Nowhere but Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom. Mallette, who was sexually abused by a male babysitter and a friend’s grandfather for years, said the abuse was so common that it began to feel normal.

“I was sexually violated so many times that as the years went by it began to feel normal,” Mallette wrote in her book. “It’s a strange marriage—knowing something is wrong yet at the same time finding it familiar and commonplace.”

She also admitted that the trauma she suffered as a child directly related to her substance abuse problems as a teen, according to Cosmopolitan. “I’ve learned it’s normal and natural for anybody who’s been through sexual abuse to carry that shame and that blame and feel like there’s something wrong with you,” she told Today. “So I definitely carried that.”

His Mother Had Him When She Was a Teen, Shortly After Attempting Suicide

Mallette was just 17-years-old and living in a home for pregnant girls when she gave birth to the pop superstar. Although she was essentially homeless after her mother kicked her out, Mallette resisted the pressure to get an abortion when she found out she was pregnant.

“I just knew I couldn’t. I just knew I had to keep him,” she said on the Today Show. “But I just knew that I couldn’t abort. I had to do my best, and I was determined to do whatever it took.”

Mallette became a born-again Christian after she attempted suicide at 17, shortly before Bieber was born. “It was a culmination built up over the years of the abuse and the pain,” she told Today. “At the time I was messed up with drugs and alcohol and in a depression.”

Bieber’s Father Jeremy Was ‘Immature’ When Bieber Was a Child, but the Two are Close Today

Mallette was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, for four years before she found out she was pregnant with her first and only son. She describes their relationship as “toxic” in her book, and Bieber himself has described his father as “immature” in the past.

According to Billboard, Bieber’s father Jeremy was 18-years-old and “not in a place where he could raise a kid,” when Bieber was first born. Although Bieber says his father wasn’t ready to be a dad at the time, he does not believe he was a deadbeat father, and the two are actually very close today.

“He was immature. He left for like a year when I was about four, went to British Columbia, came back on Father’s Day,” Bieber told the publication. “I remember my mom said, ‘If you’re going to be here, you have to be here.’ There’s a misconception that he’s this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays.”

Mallette & Bieber Were Estranged for Several Years

Bieber and Mallette were estranged for about two years, according to Billboard. He told the publication that his relationship with his mother was “pretty non-existing” at the time, because he was ashamed of his actions and how he was portrayed in the media, and he didn’t want her to be disappointed in him. “I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was,” Bieber said, according to Billboard. “We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust … it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Bieber Has Four Half-Siblings, Including Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon & Bay

Bieber has four half-siblings on his father’s side, including Allie, Jazmyn, Jaxon and Bay Bieber. According to Distractify, following his split from Mallette, Jeremy Beiber went on to date his ex-girlfriend, Erin Wagner, in 2007. While Jeremy was with Wagner, the two welcomed a daughter named Jazmyn and son Jaxon, who has joined his older brother on the red carpet several times over the years.

Following their split, Jeremy went on to marry his current wife Chelsey Bieber, who was already a mom to daughter Allie Rebelo from a previous relationship. In 2018, the couple had a daughter together named Bay Bieber.

