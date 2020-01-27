Justin Bieber Tour Dates 2020 & How to Buy Tickets

Justin Bieber’s docuseries “Seasons” premieres today, January 27, 2020. The series, of which episode one will be released at noon ET, will explore Bieber’s recent years including his marriage and battle with Lyme disease.
The episodes will air twice a week for five weeks. Each episode of the show will air for free with ads on Bieber’s YouTube channel. The docuseries will reveal private parts of Bieber’s life.
The first episode will explore Bieber’s 2016 “Purpose” World Tour, when tour dates from July to October 2017 were canceled due to Bieber suffering from depression. It will also look into parts of Bieber’s private life including interviews with his wife and friends.
Fans may be wondering about the pop star’s next tour after watching the documentary, and we have the information about where and when he’ll be on tour. We also looked into how to get tickets.
Here’s what we know:
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates
In 2020, Bieber will be on tour with his fifth studio album, which will be released early this year. The North America tour begins in May and it is currently set to end on September 26 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. There are currently 45 shows scheduled.
May Tour Dates
May 14 – Seattle, CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena
May 29 – Pasadena, Rose Bowl
June Tour Dates
June 2 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
July Tour Dates
July 2 – Houston, NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center
July 15 – North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, American Airlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum
August Tour Dates
August 1 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
August 6 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 – Columbus, Ohio Stadium
August 12 – Louisville, KFC Yum! Center
August 14 – Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
August 16 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena
August 18 – Lexington, Rupp Arena
August 21 – Landover, FedEx Field
August 24 – Buffalo, KeyBank Center
August 26 – Albany, Times Union Center
August 29 – Detroit, Ford Field
September Tour Dates
September 1 – Ottawa, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre
September 3 – Quebec City, Canada, Videotron Centre
September 10 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
September 14 – Montreal, Canada, Bell Centre
September 17 – Foxborough, Gillette Stadium
September 26 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium
How to Get Tickets
Tickets for some of Bieber’s shows have gone on sale. It’s likely that the time of the shows will be announced closer to the actual dates, since those have not yet been announced.
For tickets to Bieber’s show in Seattle, the first show of the tour, tickets range from $20 to $6,000. Tickets for that show can be purchased here. You can browse the rest of tickets for each tour date here at Big Stub, or here at Vivid Seats.
Tune into Justin Bieber’s YouTube channel to watch the episodes of the documentary as they air. The episodes go live on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET.
READ NEXT: Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Father in Grammys Performance