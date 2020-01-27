Justin Bieber Tour Dates 2020 & How to Buy Tickets

Justin Bieber’s docuseries “Seasons” premieres today, January 27, 2020. The series, of which episode one will be released at noon ET, will explore Bieber’s recent years including his marriage and battle with Lyme disease.

The episodes will air twice a week for five weeks. Each episode of the show will air for free with ads on Bieber’s YouTube channel. The docuseries will reveal private parts of Bieber’s life.

The first episode will explore Bieber’s 2016 “Purpose” World Tour, when tour dates from July to October 2017 were canceled due to Bieber suffering from depression. It will also look into parts of Bieber’s private life including interviews with his wife and friends.

Fans may be wondering about the pop star’s next tour after watching the documentary, and we have the information about where and when he’ll be on tour. We also looked into how to get tickets.

Here’s what we know:

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates

In 2020, Bieber will be on tour with his fifth studio album, which will be released early this year. The North America tour begins in May and it is currently set to end on September 26 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. There are currently 45 shows scheduled.

May Tour Dates

May 14 – Seattle, CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena

May 29 – Pasadena, Rose Bowl

June Tour Dates

June 2 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 – Arlington, AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

July Tour Dates

July 2 – Houston, NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center

July 15 – North Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, American Airlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

August Tour Dates

August 1 – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

August 6 – University Park, Bryce Jordan Center

August 8 – Columbus, Ohio Stadium

August 12 – Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

August 14 – Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

August 16 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena

August 18 – Lexington, Rupp Arena

August 21 – Landover, FedEx Field

August 24 – Buffalo, KeyBank Center

August 26 – Albany, Times Union Center

August 29 – Detroit, Ford Field

September Tour Dates

September 1 – Ottawa, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre

September 3 – Quebec City, Canada, Videotron Centre

September 10 – Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

September 14 – Montreal, Canada, Bell Centre

September 17 – Foxborough, Gillette Stadium

September 26 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for some of Bieber’s shows have gone on sale. It’s likely that the time of the shows will be announced closer to the actual dates, since those have not yet been announced.

For tickets to Bieber’s show in Seattle, the first show of the tour, tickets range from $20 to $6,000. Tickets for that show can be purchased here. You can browse the rest of tickets for each tour date here at Big Stub, or here at Vivid Seats.

Tune into Justin Bieber’s YouTube channel to watch the episodes of the documentary as they air. The episodes go live on Mondays and Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET.

