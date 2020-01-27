Stephen Baldwin Is Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey’s Dad

Singer Justin Bieber has been making headlines for over a decade — and he’s only 25 years old. The Canadian musician skyrocketed to fame when he started posting videos of himself covering popular songs on YouTube. Manager Scoot Braun discovered young Biebs and the rest is history.

But his family isn’t just famous because of Bieber. He married Hailey Baldwin in late 2018, though the official ceremony did not take place for almost a year. Either way, Baldwin is bringing her own fame into their house. Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin.

Bieber’s Famous Father-in-Law

Stephen Baldwin is one of four Baldwin brothers who are famous in the entertainment world. At age 53, he is the youngest of the four brothers — Alec is the oldest at 61, followed by Daniel at age 59, and William at age 56. They also have two sisters, Elizabeth and Jane, who are not actors. Elizabeth is actually the oldest sibling in the family at age 65 and Jane is the second-youngest at age 55.

In 1990, he married graphic designer Kennya Deodato, the daughter of famed Brazilian composer Eumir Deodato. Stephen and Kennya have two daughters, Alaia, born in 1993, and Hailey, born in 1996.

Stephen made his film debut in The Beast in 1988 and appeared in the cult classic Threesome in 1994, but it was in the 1995 Oscar-winning film The Usual Suspects that he played his breakout role of Michael McManus.

He has also appeared in Last Exit to Brooklyn, Born on the Fourth of July, Bio-Dome, Dead Awake, The Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother.

In a 2019 interview on The Today Show, Baldwin recalled the moment his daughter met Bieber — it was on The Today Show when she was just 12 years old. Stephen pulled some strings to get them introduced backstage and 10 years later they got married!

Bieber’s Wife Is Famous in Her Own Right

Before she and Bieber were together romantically, Hailey was making waves as a model, though her first career goal was to be a professional ballet dancer. However, that career was cut short after a foot injury, so Hailey turned to modeling.

She signed with Ford Models in 2014 and did campaigns that year for French Connection and Topshop. She has appeared in W, Marie Claire, SELF, Vogue, Teen Vogue, Glamour, LOVE magazine, Tatler magazine, and i-D, and done campaigns for Karl Lagerfeld, Ralph Lauren, Moschino, UGG, and Guess, and walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and Elie Saab.

Hailey has also co-hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards, the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, and Drop the Mic on TBS.

Bieber and Baldwin began dating late 2015 but soon split and didn’t reconcile until May 2018. They got engaged later that year and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. In an April 2019 Instagram post, Baldwin writes of Bieber, “My love, you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming. I love you more every single day.”

Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-episode documentary about Bieber’s rise to fame, premiered on YouTube TV on January 27, with episode two dropping on January 29. From then on, it will be a weekly rollout on Mondays.

