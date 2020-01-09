Kamie Crawford Co-Hosts MTV’s ‘Catfish’ with Nev Schulman

This season of MTV’s Catfish will be unlike any that came before. Because the original cameraman and cohost Max Johnson left the show last season, Nev Schulman needed to find a new co-host. That co-host is Kamie Crawford, and she will begin hosting for the season 8 premiere.

Season 8 of Catfish will follow Schulman and Crawford as they assist people in investigating relationships that were formed online. This season, the hosts will respond to tips sent in by friends and families of people in suspicious relationships. They’ll help figure out what’s going on with the “catfish” and they’ll figure out just who the catfish is.

In the season premiere, the hosts will meet Red, a man who is in a relationship with a woman he met online named Jalissa. According to the woman, she has famous best friends and is very busy, so they haven’t been able to meet in person. They have, however, made plans to meet up, but Jalissa is constantly flaking on Red. Last time they tried to meet up, Red flew into town only to be left stranded by Jalissa. Red’s friends and family are concerned about the relationship and wonder if Jalissa is who she says she is.

Crawford Guest-Hosted Last Season

After cameraman Max Joseph left the show, Schulman and the show producers went on the hunt for the perfect cohost. In that time, they interviewed people and had them come on the show as a special guest host. Crawford was one of the guest hosts, hosting the show three times and quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Fans liked Crawford because it was obvious that she liked to get to know the people and give out no-nonsense advice. She was honest with Schulman and had a good sense of humor. She thought that everyone on social media was catfishing to some extent, since everyone is trying to fit into some mold of what they think other people will like.

Crawford hosted season 7 episode 20, season 7 episode 29 and season 7 episode 33. Episode 29 was particularly interesting because the team was unable to locate their “Catfish” for the first time.

She Was Miss Teen USA

Prior to joining Catfish as a host, Crawford had experience in front of the camera and behind it. She was Miss Teen USA in 2010 when she was the first contestant from Maryland to win the title.

After winning the pageant title, Crawford started a YouTube beauty channel where she was still uploading videos as recently as one month ago. She has 4,190 subscribers. Her uploads include beauty tutorials and vlogs where she documents her everyday life and more recently her tonsillectomy.

According to IMDB, Crawford also appeared on Rip the Runway ’11 in 2011 and Hell’s Kitchen in 2012. She guest-hosted segments on Pix 11 News in Manhattan and ABC News 8’s CT Style.

Catfish premieres Wednesday, January 8 on MTV. You can watch the episode at 8 p.m. ET.