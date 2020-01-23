Kedarie Johnson Trial Update: What’s the Latest?

On March 2, 2016, Kedarie Johnson’s body was found in a patch of tall grass with two bullets in his chest. A plastic bag had been wrapped around his head, and another had been shoved down his throat. His shirt was pushed up, revealing a white bra underneath, according to The Des Moines Register.

Police state that Johnson was sexually assaulted and tortured before being killed, reports KTVO.

Two men have been found guilty in the first-degree murder of the gender-fluid teenager. The first, Jorge Sanders-Galvez, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 and was given a life sentence. The second man, Jaron Purham, was found guilty in October 2018. He was also sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

In court, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Laura Roan shared of the convicted killers, “They acted in concert… And it was deliberate. And it was premeditated. And certainly — certainly — it was with malice,” according to the Des Moines Register.

Sanders-Galvez Denied Having Anything to Do With The Murder

When Sanders-Galvez took the stand in 2017, he denied having anything to do with the murder of the 16-year-old teenager. Private attorney Curtis Dial, who was appointed by the court to represent Sanders-Galvez, is quoted by The Hawk Eye as saying, “My client didn’t even know Kedarie Johnson… The state’s theory is that my client and Jaron Purham wanted to have a three-some with Kedarie. But there was no evidence presented during the trial to prove that theory. Don’t you think if they had that evidence, they would have presented it to you?”

Sanders-Galvez was 23 at the time of sentencing. After his guilty conviction was read aloud, Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers released a statement to the Hawk Eye saying, “I think the jury came up with the right decision. I think the evidence we presented (in the nine-day trial) clearly proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was guilty of killing Kedarie.”

Prosecutors Claim the Two Men Thought Johnson Was a ‘Pretty, Petite Female’

In court, prosecutors argued that Sanders-Galvez and Purham thought Johnson was a “pretty, petite female” and they kidnapped him and took him to a home on Madison Avenue with the intention of performing sexual acts. They became angry “when they discovered he was a male.”

Civil rights attorney Chris Perras told the jury, ″(Sanders-Galvez and Purham) became angry when they discovered during the sexual act that Kedarie was biologically male… They became enraged; and then, over the next hour, suffocated Kedarie by stuffing a rag down his throat and wrapping a plastic bag around his head, threw him in their car, drove to another part of town, dumped him in an alley, and shot him several times until he bled to death.”

Johnson’s body was found that same night, around 11:30pm, shortly after police responded to reports of shots being fired.

In a statement to the Des Moines Register, Beavers shared, “Kedarie was very well-loved in our community, and his murder was very tragic… He’s one of us. He’s an Iowan. He’s from Des Moines County. Our community cared very deeply about him.”

