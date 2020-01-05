Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Keely Shaye Smith has been married to actor Pierce Brosnan since 2001. The latter may be more famous for his stint as James Bond, but Smith, 56, is a multi-talented performer in her own right, with various acting, writing, and hosting credits to her name.

Brosnan, 66, told People Magazine that Smith gave him a second lease on life after the death of his first wife. “We were meant to find each other,” he said. “I thank God for her every day.” Read on to learn more about Smith, her career, and her marriage to Brosnan.

1. Smith Is an Actress & Television Correspondent

Smith was born September 25, 1963 in Vallejo, California. She made her acting debut in the 1986 music video for “Stuck with You,” which was performed by Huey Lewis & The News and spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Smith parlayed the exposure she received from the video and landed a season-long stint on General Hospital in 1989. IMDb reports that she played a character named Valerie Freeman.

Smith transitioned from acting to journalism in the decade that followed, and landed a high-profile gig on ABC’s The Home Show. She served as their environmental correspondent for six years, which earned her a slew of awards, including two Genesis Аwards, a Special Achievement Award at the 1991 Environmental Film Festival, and a nomination from the Environmental Media Association (EMA).

Smith has continued to find work as a news correspondent and TV host. She was a correspondent on NBC’s Unsolved Mysteries from 1994 to 1997, and she served as a gardening expert and correspondent for ABC’s Good Morning America and Mike and Maty. More recently, she served as the host of Great Bears, a series on the Outdoor Life Network.

2. Smith Met Pierce Brosnan at a Party In Mexico In 1994

Smith was sent to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to interview Ted Danson in 1994. The actor was called away at the last minute, however, so the correspondent decided to attend a nearby party instead. It was here that she met Brosnan. Smith told People that she was immediately struck by the Irish actor, who had risen to fame on the TV series Remington Steele.

“He was captivating,” she recalled. “Tall, dark and handsome–everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ‘Wow! Wow!’” The couple went on their first date a few days later, and Smith said she was stuck by how romantic Brosnan was.

“We sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing,” she added. “We talked until 3 in the morning. I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women.”

Smith and Brosnan struck up a relationship soon after, but they did not get married until 2001.

3. Brosnan Credits Smith with Helping Him Grieve His First Wife

Brosnan wed actress Cassandra Harris in 1980, but the latter was diagnosed with ovarian cancer nearly a decade into their marriage. She died in 1991, under the same conditions that claimed her mother’s life before her. She was 43. Brosnan said that the loss was traumatizing, and that it took him a great many years to come to grips with it.

“[Cassie] made me the man I am, the actor I am, the father I am,” he told People in 1992. “ She’s forever embedded in every fiber of my being. She’s there with me every day. I was so blessed to have met someone like that.” The actor admitted to feeling as though he would never fully get over it. “There is an incredible cruelty in it all, losing a person you shared everything with. This is the first time in my life I’ve ever experienced bereavement, and it’s overwhelming.”

Brosnan credits Smith with helping him grieve his first wife. He said that Smith allowed him to make peace with her death, and to move on with his own life. “I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again,” he added. “We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day.”

4. Smith In an Activist Who Promotes Environmental Education

In addition to their careers, Smith and Brosnan are activists who participate in eco-friendly projects and promote environmental education in schools. Smith has raised funds for the Campaign for Old Growth, an organization whose mission is to protect the last of California’s ancient trees. According to the Malibu Times, it was Smith who brought the organization to her husband’s attention.

Brosnan has spoken at numerous public events about the importance of preserving ancient trees. “Raise awareness. We are here for one reason and one reason only,” he said during a 2005 press conference. To protect the last one percent of California’s old growth trees, an irreplaceable national treasure.” In addition to the Campaign for Old Growth, Smith and Brosnan have partnered on a number of different charities and causes.

Variety reports that the causes include “safeguarding standards for dolphin-safe tuna, protecting African elephants and [the aforementioned] fight against the logging of California’s old-growth redwoods.”

5. Smith’s Children Are Also Entertainers & Performers

Smith and Brosnan have two children together, Dylan (born 1997) and Paris (born 2001). Both of them have followed in their parents’ footsteps, and pursued careers in the entertainment industry. According to Vogue, Dylan Brosnan is the lead singer of the band Raspberry Blonde, in addition to being an actor and a model for Saint Laurent. His sole acting credit is in the short film Iconic (2015).

Paris Brosnan is a filmmaker and a model. He directed a short film titled Your Voice Matters, and he’s done photoshoots for brands like Balmain and Dolce & Gabbana. Both of Smith’s children have been selected as Golden Globe Ambassadors, which means they will assist in presenting awards to winners during the 2020 ceremony.

“We’re proud to honor our dad’s legacy,” Dylan said during the announcement. “We join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry.”

