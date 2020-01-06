How Kelley Flanagan Knew ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Before Filming

She may not be after the first impression rose this season, but that’s because Kelley Flanagan has already made her first impression on Bachelor Peter Weber.

According to Chris Harrison, Kelley and Peter knew one another prior to filming. They met at a hotel that they were both at for separate parties back in August. Chris explains, “She knew Peter and Peter obviously didn’t know her. She went up to him and they met and they both think this could be destiny.”

Reality Steve specifies that the two met in mid-August in Malibu. Kelley was there for a wedding, while Peter was there for a high school reunion. Apparently, Kelley told Peter she was going to be on his season. Steve writes, “I have no idea if they made out, slept together, etc.”

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of The Bachelor.

She Is a Tax Attorney at Flanagan Bilton LLC

Flanagan is a tax attorney at Flanagan Bilton LLC in Chicago– a national property tax law firm specializing in lowering property taxes for all types of commercial real estate. Prior to that, her LinkedIn states, Flanagan worked as an attorney at FB Tax Management.

Flanagan earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Alabama in 2014 before pursuing her JD at Kent College of Law.

Her ABC bio describes her as a “modern woman who doesn’t need a man to take care of her.” Her most recent relationship was an international long-distance relationship– she traveled to Jordan once or twice a month for the romance. In fact, Flanagan has traveled to over 26 countries.

She Wins the First Group Date Rose

According to Reality Steve, Kelley is part of the first group date, which has the women putting on flight suits and climbing up slippery slides. It is basically a messy relay race, and Kelley wins the whole thing, meaning she scores some one-on-one time with Peter.

Kelley also happens to be one of the girls who get an intro video (along with Alexa Caves, Hannah Ann Sluss, Tammy Ly, Victoria Paul, Madison Prewett, and Maurissa Gunn.)

Reality Steve reports that when Kelley and Peter see each other for the first time and really talk, he tells her he hasn’t stopped thinking about her. Kelley, meanwhile, “says that meeting him randomly when she was at a friend’s wedding in LA and he was at his 10 yr HS reunion was the sign she needed to decide to do it because she had pretty much decided against it up til that point.”

So, it seems that Kelley wasn’t actually itching to go on the show until she met Weber. The two, according to Reality Steve, share a kiss on the first date, prior to Kelley receiving the group date rose.

Tonight’s episode seems chock-full of drama, and it all ends with a deep, emotional conversation between Hannah Brown and Peter. Steve actually spoils that the conversation is so intense that it forces Peter to cancel the “sex story” part of his group date. Instead, he tells the women he isn’t in the right headspace after chatting with Hannah.

Be sure to see how it all unfolds on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

