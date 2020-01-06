Kelley Flanagan on The Bachelor: 5 Fast Fact You Need to Know

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 6, 2020, with a new group of women vying for the heart of pilot and former Bachelorette contestant Peter Weber. One of those women is Kelley Flanagan.

In December 2019, after Weber’s contestants were revealed, Flanagan took to Instagram to spread the news and share her excitement. Along with a photo of her Bachelor headshot, she wrote “Well…I took a leap of faith and went for it! Prepare for some smooth take-offs and bumpy landings! Tune in January 6th on @abcnetwork to watch @bachelorabc and watch my journey!”

As you watch her compete on The Bachelor season 24, here’s what you need to know about Kelley Flanagan:

1. Kelley Is an Attorney From Chicago, Illinois

According to Flanagan’s contestant bio, “Kelley comes from generations of lawyers and currently works in her dad’s law firm. It’s going to take a lot more than a handsome face and solid resume though to impress Kelley because this lawyer won’t settle for anything less than she deserves.”

The law firm Kelley works for is Flanagan | Bilton LLC; it is a national property tax law firm. According to her bio on the firm’s website, Kelley joined the team in 2019 and is an attorney and tax consultant. She passed the bar and was admitted to practice law in the state of Illinois after receiving her J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

2. Kelley’s Last Relationship Ended Because of the Long Distance

Her Bachelor bio reveals that “Her most recent relationship was an international long-distance affair where she was traveling to Jordan once or twice a month, but finally got to the point where she couldn’t see herself moving to the Middle East.”

Since Peter travels so regularly as a pilot, could the potential for distance and stretches of time spent apart be a deal-breaker for their potential future together?

3. Kelley Met Peter Before Being Cast as a ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

When revealing some of the season 24 contestants, host Christ Harrison let fans know that Kelley and Peter met before she stepped out of the limo to greet him at the Bachelor Mansion on night one of filming.

In the video, Harrison said “This is interesting. Kelley met Peter prior to the taping of the show. This is completely random, but they met at a hotel they were both at for separate parties. She knew Peter and Peter obviously didn’t know her. She went up to him and they met and they both think this could be destiny.”

Harrison also teased that viewers should “Keep an eye on Kelley. Very interesting story and it kind of becomes a thing night one when everyone starts to find out, obviously, that they met.”

4. Kelley Has a Love of Traveling

One of Kelley’s fun facts is that she loves to travel and has been to 26 different countries. On Instagram, she refers to herself as a traveler in her bio. According to recent photos that she has shared on the social media platform, she visited Italy and France in July 2019 and Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand in March 2019.

This aspect of her personality and interest could make her a good match for Peter, who gets to travel regularly for work. And if he keeps her around in the competition, viewers can expect that Kelley will be especially excited to travel to the international (and oftentimes exotic) locations that The Bachelor is known for taking its lead and his remaining contestants.

5. Kelley Is a Part of a Big Family

While Weber was a finalist on The Bachelorette, fans of the reality television franchise learned that he has a very close relationship with his family. There’s no doubt that he values that similar quality in a potential partner. This bodes well for Flanagan, whose Instagram indicates that she is part of a big family and regularly finds time to spend with her siblings.

Based on a photo Flanagan shared of her family’s Christmas card in December 2016, Kelley has 4 brothers and 1 sister. Their names are Jim, Pamela, John, Michael, and Thomas Jr. All but Jim are listed as team members for the family law firm. If Kelley makes it to the final four on The Bachelor, that’s sure to be an interesting hometown date!

