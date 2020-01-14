‘Bachelor’ Contestant Kelsey Weier Is the Miss Iowa 2017 Winner

When Season 24 of The Bachelor premiered, of all the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette, Kelsey Weier was an early stand-out.

The 28-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa, who has a killer job as a professional clothier for Tom James, and describes her personality as “feisty and stubborn” is also a pageant queen. In 2017, she was crowned as Miss Iowa and went to represent her state in the Miss USA pageant.

After winning, the photo Kelsey shared as of her celebrated alongside twin sister Kayla, and younger sibling, Kalason. The three sisters not only look very much alike, but they are incredibly close to one another.

While the crowned winner of Miss USA was Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, it seems Weier learned a lot from the experience and enjoyed her run as Miss Iowa. Kelsey shared photos on Instagram of visiting the Governor’s mansion for a kid’s trick-or-treating event and assisting with Polk County’s Adoption Saturday.

Leading up the Miss USA 2017 pageant, contestants were asked to name the person they most admired. While Miss Alabama Baylee Smith said Taylor Swift and Miss Nevada Lauren York said Heidi Klum, Weier said Sonja Heying, the woman who employed her a nanny for two years before she attended cosmetology school.

“My nanny experience was different than most because the mom was home with me,” Weier explained. “Sonja needed all the help she could get since she had four boys! The oldest child was a year and a half-year-old and then [she had] triplets. The reason I look up to Sonja is because of who she is as a person, a mother, and a wife. In the two years that I nannied for Sonja, she taught me so much about life, family, and myself.”

Kelsey Credits Her Success To Her Mother Beth

In a 2017 Miss USA profile, Weier tearfully opened up about what it was like growing up without a father present and how much it meant to her to have a mother like Beth.

My mom had to raise three girls by herself and I don’t know how she did it. I don’t think I would be as strong and to be able to handle some of the pressures that come with pageants if it wasn’t for her and seeing how she handled the pressures of all she had to deal with. I have so much love and appreciation and respect for her. And she has taught me how to be a strong and independent woman.

Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Said Kelsey Is ‘Definitely One To Watch’ This Season

When the perennial host of Bachelor Nation singles out a contestant, you know she will either make it far on the season or be involved in a lot of the show’s drama. In Kelsey’s case, it’s both. Harrison said she’s “one of the most emotional women from the cast.”

While pageant queen feuds are par for the course on The Bachelor and viewers can always expect numerous bouts of jealousy or disagreements between contestants throughout the season, Kelsey seems to be embroiled in much of the drama inside the mansion.

On the premiere, Kelsey is involved in a situation dubbed “Champagne-Gate,” which even Harrison described as “the most ridiculous thing.” Viewers can expect the competitive side of Weier to come out after Hannah Ann “accidentally” takes the special bottle Kelsey brought to share with Peter, and she walks in on them toasting with her champagne.

