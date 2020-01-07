Kelsey Weier on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When Season 24 of The Bachelor kicks off on Monday, all eyes will be on the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette. Of all the suitresses in competition, Kelsey Weier is an early stand-out.

The 28-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa, lists her profession as a professional clothier, which may sound like a fake occupation, but is completely legit and will give many viewers job envy. According to Weier’s show bio, she describes her personality as “feisty and stubborn,” and the former Miss Iowa 2017, said she is hoping to find a man she can travel the world with, a man like Weber, who just so happens to be a Delta Airlines pilot.

WARNING: Fact No. 5 contains a spoiler for later in the season. If you do not want to know any spoilers, stop reading after Fact No. 4.

Here’s what you need to know about Kelsey Weier:

1. Kelsey Has A Twin Sister Named Kayla

Weier’s parents must love alliteration as they named their fraternal twin daughters, Kelsey and Kayla. They also have a younger sister named Kalason, who works for the Phoenix Suns. Not only do all three sisters look extremely alike, but they appear to also be genuinely close, best friends.

While Kelsey was running for Miss Iowa, which she won in 2017, and moved on to compete in Miss USA, both sisters were on hand to cheer her on. After being crowned Kelsey wrote of the exciting moment by thanking her family.

“Becoming Miss Iowa USA 2017 is still so surreal. Words cannot describe the emotions I’m feeling after achieving a dream I’ve had since I was a little girl. Without the love and support from my family and friends this accomplishment would still be a hope instead of a reality. Thank you to EVERYONE who has supported me and helped me grow into the person I am today- I love you all. I’m so excited to see what this year has in store for me!”

2. Kelsey Works For Tom James, The World’s Largest Clothing Manufacturer of Custom Clothing

While Weier’s profession may sound made up, she’s been working for the Tom James Company since 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. The former pageant queen goes into more detail of what her job entails in her About Me section.

She wrote, “ My service model is based on a simple mantra: ‘I come to you with fine clothing.’ My clients never wait in line, fight for parking, or covet a garment that doesn’t come in their size. My clients never settle because I leverage the support of Tom James’ vertically integrated resources, hundreds of hours of training, nearly unlimited fabric and styling choices and the technology of the digital age to offer my clients the individualized wardrobe service they prefer.”

3. Kelsey Was Raised By A Single Mom

In a 2017 Miss USA profile, Weier opened up about what it was like growing up with having a father present, and how much it meant to her to have a mother like Beth.

She said through tears, “My mom had to raise three girls by herself and I don’t know how she did it,” she said. “I don’t think I would be as strong and to be able to handle some of the pressures that come with pageants if it wasn’t for her and seeing how she handled the pressures of all she had to deal with. I have so much love and appreciation and respect for her. And she has taught me how to be a strong and independent woman.”

4. Chris Harrison Said Kelsey Is ‘Definitely One To Watch’ This Season

When the perennial host of Bachelor Nation singles out a contestant, you know she will either make it far on the season or be involved in a lot of the show’s drama. In Kelsey’s case, it’s both. Harrison said that she’s “one of the most emotional women from the cast.”

While Pageant queen feuds are par for the course on The Bachelor, and viewers can always expect numerous bouts of jealousy or disagreements between contestants throughout the season, Kelsey seems to be embroiled in a quite a few of the crosshairs inside the mansion.

On the premiere, what is known as “Champagne Gate” involves Kelsey, a situation which even Harrison described as “the most ridiculous thing.” Later on, she’ll have issues

5. Kelsey Will Make It Far On Peter’s Season

(VIDEO): Peter and Kelsey arriving at the races with the kids pic.twitter.com/cZpXgeE9gc — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 4, 2019

With video of Kelsey’s 1-on-1 date already on the Internet, it seems that she and Peter share a strong connection that grows over the course of the season.

According to Reality Steve, Weier will make it all the way to the Hometown Dates this season, which means viewers will likely get to meet her gorgeous sisters and mother.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere Spoilers