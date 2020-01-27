Kelsey Weier Gets a Solo Date on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight

Kelsey Weier has made a name for herself on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She has already clashed with some other contestants, but she seems to be taking it all in stride, even when champagne bubbles went all over her face.

Warning! Spoilers for tonight’s episode (Episode 4) of The Bachelor follow.

On tonight’s episode, Peter asks Kelsey to go on a solo date with him. According to Reality Steve, the two go to the Cleveland Area Soap Box Derby Race in downtown Cleveland. They compete in a very low-speed race. You can see a video of the race here.

Kelsey gets the rose at the end of the date, ensuring that she’ll be around for at least another week.

Kelsey’s Journey So Far

Kelsey has been an early standout so far this season. The 28-year-old contestant is from Des Moines, Iowa, where she works as a professional clothier for Tom James. She is described as “feisty and stubborn,” and in 2017, she was crowned as Miss Iowa and went on to represent Iowa in the Miss USA pageant.

On the second episode of the season, Kelsey blessed viewers with what has now been dubbed ‘champagnegate.’ Kelsey clashed with Hannah Ann Sluss over a bottle of champagne and later became an instant meme after splashing champagne all over herself.

Champagnegate started when other contestant Hannah Ann Sluss drank an expensive bottle of Don Perignon champagne that Kelsey had brought specifically to share with Peter.

Since the producers took the blame for what happened, they gifted Kelsey with a different – and cheaper – bottle of champagne. Here is a gif of what happened next. Spoiler alert: champagne bubbles spilled all over Kelsey’s face.

Kelsey took champagnegate in stride, posting on her Instagram after the episode. “Note to future self: Never drink cheap champagne straight from the bottle 🍾#champagnegate #cryingiscool.”

She has since leaned all the way into the meme, visiting the Ellen show and having Ellen “steal her champagne,” and adding another post about how she would only be popping popcorn from now on.

Chris Harrison Called Kelsey ‘One to Watch’

Before the season started, the host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, said Kelsey is “Definitely one to watch” this season. He also said that she is “one of the most emotional women from the cast.”

While there are almost always feuds between pageant queens and other contestants on The Bachelor, it seems as though Kelsey will continue to be involved in a lot of the drama inside the mansion this season.

Kelsey will be one to keep an eye on for the rest of the season; Reality Steve has shared plenty of spoilers on his Instagram page, and if you want to see where Kelsey ends up, head on over here.

