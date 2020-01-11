Kirk Cousins Is ‘Grateful’ For Wife Julie During Vikings Playoff Run

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins does not have a great history of winning when it comes to the playoffs. Before upsetting the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last week, he was 0-8 in playoff games, and 2-10 while playing against that made the playoffs.

But Cousins and the Vikings took down the Saints in a thrilling 26-20 overtime win, and there’s hope that the 31-year-old’s good luck will continue on when Minnesota takes on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

While Cousins has his teammates and coach to thank for the Vikings’ successful playoff run, he told NBC Sports, “You put so much into this last week, we have to have the maturity as a team to make sure that we have a great week and a great game so that we bring that same intensity that we brought to New Orleans that it shows up during San Francisco as well,” — prior to kick-off, Cousins shared with his 373K followers on Instagram that he was “grateful” for the support of his wife, Julie Cousins.

The quarterback is actually always showing his deep appreciation for his wife. Cousins is one of the few players in the NFL who wears his wedding ring during games. A day before the NFC showdown with the 49ers, Cousins posted another photo of his wife on Instagram. He captioned the picture, “Dinner date with the Good Lady.”

And the love is reciprocated. Julie’s most recent post on Instagram were pictures of Cousins and his teammates celebrating the Vikings’ most recent victory on the field with the caption, “The joy in these photos…”

Julie shared via her Instagram that she was en route to California on Saturday morning to attend the Vikings big game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can expect Cousins’ entire family to be in attendance, including the quarterback’s parents, brother Kyle, and his group of best bros that call themselves “The CTC,” which stands for “Crushing The Capital.” [To read why Kyle and his two buddies are proven good luck charms for the Vikings, click here.]

Julie Cousins Is The Biggest Vikings Fan

Julie and Cousins were married on June 28, 2014, in her hometown of Atlanta. And while his wife graduated from the University of Georgia, and will always have a soft spot for the Falcons, the former elementary school teacher remains dedicated toward whichever team her husband is playing. She even dresses their kids in Michigan State clothing, which honors Cousins’ alma mater.

Julie and Cousins’ two boys, Cooper Wesley, 2, and Turner Moses, 10 months, might be the franchise’s biggest fans. They don’t just rock Vikings’ jerseys when Cousins is playing, they wear their Minnesota threads just about every day.

For Cooper’s 6-month birthday, he was given a full size Vikings jersey, as it was around the same time Cousins was traded to Minnesota from Washington. The Vikings’ official Instagram handle commented on the photo, “Skol, Cooper! We are so happy to have your family in Minnesota.”

Truth is, Cousins may enjoy dressing their boys in Vikings gear more than their mother. Even when reading to them, his kids are in head-to-toe purple and gold. Nearly 75 percent of all the photos Cousins shares on social media are of his family all rocking Vikings gear.

Julie also involves her immediate family in on the Vikings cheer section, too. She gets all her siblings and their significant others to rock Skol gear at games.

