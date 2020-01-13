Kristen Bell Age & Height: The ‘Frozen’ Star’s Stats

On Sunday, January 12, the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards is honoring Kristen Bell with its #SeeHer Award, which is in its fourth year of honoring “a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.”

Here are all the need-to-know stats about this star of film and TV.

Kristen Bell’s Age & Height

Bell was born July 18, 1980, making her 39 years old. She stands 5’1″ and weighs in the neighborhood of about 100 pounds, but she is definitely made up of a lot of muscle. The star recently detailed her workout regimen for Shape magazine and it sounds pretty intense.

“I’ve tried a ton of workouts in LA and have realized that I need maximum ass-kicking in the shortest amount of time,” says Bell, adding that the Run, Ride, and Shred workout at Studio Metamorphosis is her go-to class.

“It’s basically a cross between Pilates and CrossFit and pretty much the worst class I’ve ever taken,” she jokes.

Bell also tries to eat as healthily as she can, with lots of whole foods and very few “cheat meals.”

“I am obsessed with nutrition in a healthy way, so I find that the majority of my health comes from eating clean,” says Bell. “I always try to buy organic, whole foods in their most natural form, and pizza and ‘cheat meals’ are things we only do once in a while. … Lemon, and limes, in particular, are a big part of my diet. Despite the fact that they seem acidic, these fruits are actually alkalizing for your body and are loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin C. So whenever I’m having a salad or cooking, I make it a point to squeeze a little bit of lemon or lime on there.”

Kristen Bell’s Background and Schooling

This star of NBC’s The Good Place grew up in Huntington Woods, Michigan, which is a northern suburb of Detroit. She attended Shrine Catholic High School in Royal Oak, Michigan, where she was active in drama, performing in The Wizard of Oz, Fiddler on the Roof, Lady, Be Good, and Li’l Abner.

After graduation, she moved to New York to attend New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts as a musical theater major. In 2001, Bell actually left school to take her first Broadway role — Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. The following year she appeared in the Broadway revival of The Crucible, but it was in 2004 that she landed her breakout role of the title character on the TV series Veronica Mars.

Kristen Bell’s Family

Bell’s parents, Lorelei and Tom, divorced when she was very young and both remarried. Bell has two stepsisters from her father’s second marriage, and two half-sisters and two half-brothers from her mother’s second marriage.

In 2007, she began dating actor Dax Shepard and the two became engaged three years later. They married in 2013 and have two daughters: Lincoln, born in 2013, and Delta, born in 2014.

In 2019, Bell and Shepard founded Hello Bello, a company that makes plant-based baby care products. Bell has been an open advocate for animal rights. She is a vegan and does not support animal testing of household products or makeup.

