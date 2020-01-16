Kristin Cavallari’s Husband Jay Cutler’s Cheating Rumors on ‘Very Cavallari’

Kristin Cavallari has more or less grown up in the spotlight, and now she is at the center of rumors that her husband, Jay Cutler, has cheated on her. The starlet, who first appeared on MTV’s Laguna Beach now stars in her own reality TV show, Very Cavallari on E!, which features frequent appearances by her husband and many close friends, including the friend rumored to have been “the other woman.”

Kristin and Jay met in 2010 and married in 2013. Together, the couple shares three children: sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. The family of five currently resides in Nashville, Tennesse, where Kristin runs the flagship store of her boutique brand ‘Uncommon James.’

The Season 3 premiere of Very Cavallari focused on the cheating rumors. During the episode, Kristin confided in friend and hair colorist, Justin Anderson, about what exactly went down when the rumors surfaced and the extent of the fallout from the cheating allegations. Let’s take a look at how the rumors have affected Kristin:

Kristin doesn’t believe the rumors

During Season 2 of Very Cavallari, rumors about Cutler having an extramarital affair began swirling around the internet. Kristin has revealed that the rumors had a frustrating and stressful effect on her, but that she does not believe them. Specifically, she stated about the rumors, “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true.”

Kristin has lost a friendship over the rumors

Kristin and her long-time friend, Kelly Henderson, are likely facing the end of their friendship following the way the cheating rumors were handled. It was Kelly with whom the rumors purported Jay cheated, and although Cavallari doesn’t believe the speculation to be true, she is disappointed in how her friend has handled the situation.

Kristin has described her perception of the fallout as founded on frustration she feels at the lack of productive conversation she has had with Henderson. She has revealed that what has hurt her most about the entire situation is how Kelly has handled it. According to Cavallari, Henderson has stopped returning her phone calls and refuses to discuss the situation at all.

Kristin is questioning her return to reality TV

Following the outbreak of rumors that her husband cheated on her, and the probable end of her friendship with Kelly Henderson, Kristin has admitted to questioning her return to reality television. She has said that reality TV can strain friendships and that she was hesitant to return to the reality entertainment space because of the possibility that her relationships might be negatively affected.