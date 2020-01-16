Uncommon James’ Chicago Location Is Open

Kristin Cavallari’s designer brand, Uncommon James, is now a physical store in Chicago’s West Loop. The company opened its first location outside of its flagship store in Nashville, Tennessee in October 2019, with a grand opening attended by Cavallari and her former-NFL-player husband, Jay Cutler.

Uncommon James is a brand that is intentional and built with passion, as Kristin has said that she has poured her heart and soul into the company. Her journey to build the brand and curate its collections is often documented on her reality show, Very Cavallari. In a recent episode of the show, Kristin was shown debating where to open UJ’s second store, ultimately choosing The Windy City over Dallas.

Kristin founded Uncommon James in 2017 to bring women timeless, classic pieces. She serves as the company’s Creative Director and makes it a mission to bring effortless pieces to help customers be stylish while on-the-go. The brand adheres to its policy of pricing pieces from $38 to $78, with sale prices as low as $29.

The name of the company is derived from the middle name of Kristin’s daughter, Saylor James Cutler. Cavallari launched Uncommon James with an initial 15-piece collection, but has since grown the brand to include apparel, home decor, and even a children’s line called Little James.

Uncommon James promotes women in business and being a “girl boss.” Kristin and her team use the brand’s social media to bring awareness to female empowerment alongside the sleek, sophisticated jewelry and home pieces for which the brand has become known.

If you want to check out Uncommon James in person, the Chicago store’s address is 849 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607. Store hours are 10AM-8PM Monday through Saturday, and 11AM-6PM on Sundays.