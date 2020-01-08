Fans Call for LeeAnne Locken to Be Fired Over Racist Remarks

The Real Housewives of Dallas fans are not pleased with LeeAnne Locken. In fact, they want her fired after she spewed a string of racist comments at her costar, Kary Brittingham.

There Is a Petition Circulating to Get Locken Fired from RHOD

There is a petition circulating to get Locken fired from the show. The page for the petition is titled, “Fire LeeAnne Locken because she is a racist and showing her true colors on national television.”

In the comments section of the petition, Bravo fans have gone off on Locken, writing things like, “I am 100% sure she is a psychopath as well as a liar, racist, bigot and far too ignorant to be on tv.” Just recently, another RHOD fan wrote, “she’s a racist and doesn’t need a platform to spread her hate.”

As of Wednesday, there were 307 of 400 signatures on the petition.

I’m so disappointed in @BravoTV for employing an openly racist woman, Leanne Locken, on Dallas Housewives and inviting her to be a guest of @BravoWWHL. You’ve lost me as a viewer until she is fired from the show. — Melissa Madill (@EmemCoaching) December 12, 2019

Fans are also using Twitter as a vehicle to convey their anger. One Twitter user wrote, “After watching the finale tonight I am even more disgusted with this woman!!! Let’s sign this and get her fired!! #rhod #RHOD.”

@BravoWWHL @BravoTV @Andy I’m POSITIVE you’ve received hundreds of messages about this but here’s one more—LEANNE LOCKEN MADE MULTIPLE DISGUSTING RACIST COMMENTS AND SHOULD BE FIRED. — Jasmine Shelton (@way2jazzii) November 25, 2019

Locken’s Costars Have Also Expressed Their Frustration With Locken

Fans aren’t the only ones upset with Locken. Even her friends and costars understand that what she has said is unacceptable.

Speaking to People TV’s Reality Checked last month, D’Andra Simmons said, “… actions and words are powerful. So when you say things, I of all people should know when you say something that can cause you harm — as I did last year — and others harm, there are consequences.”

In reference to the seemingly racist remarks by LeeAnne, the RHOD star said, “I don’t know why she chose to say those words… And not only once but several times. So I’m concerned about that, but at the end of the day, I don’t know LeeAnne‘s heart as far as what she meant by that or…I’m sure she looks back and says, ‘God I wish I hadn’t done that’ as I did last year; I wish I hadn’t’ve said those things and started something. So she’s gonna have to deal with it, but I think really, the viewers have to decide what they think about it. It’s not for me to decide or to say.”

LeeAnne has publicly apologized for her comments.

In a public statement on Twitter, she wrote, “I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments on Real Housewives of Dallas season 4… It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”

At this point in time, no official announcement has been made in regards to Locken’s future on the show.

