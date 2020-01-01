Lexii Alijai Dead: Rapper Dies at Age 21

Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, passed away on January 1, 2020. The rapper was 21-years-old.

The tragic news was confirmed by her family members on Facebook. Alijai’s cousin posted a tribute to Alijai on her page, “You’re a real legend. If you know or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!👼🏽 I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”

LaMycha N Jett also posted an emotional message on Facebook. She wrote, They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken. The tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more than you’ll ever know. I can’t focus, I can’t concentrate, I’m numb, I literally can not breath. Rest easy baby. You gained your beautiful wings.”

Without naming Alijai by named, artist Kehlani, who collaborated with the rapper on the song, “Jealous,” tweeted out to her 1.3 million followers on the social media site, “jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. F***.”

Born on February 19, 1998 in St. Paul, Minnesota, she gained a following by rapping over the beats of popular artists such as Drake, Nas and Dej Loak.