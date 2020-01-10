How to Watch ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Online Without Cable

NBC is debuting a new crime drama Friday with the premiere of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for Bone Collector, based on the Jeffrey Deaver novel “The Bone Collector.” The series premieres January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and here’s how to watch it online.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Preview

This new crime series was co-created by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd; the former is a relative newcomer, but the latter worked for years on Justified and S.W.A.T.. The showrunner is Barry O’Brien, who boasts The Following, Castle, and Gone on his resume. Lincoln Rhyme stars Russell Hornsby (Grimm, THe Affair,) in the title role, and it is based on the best-selling novel by prolific thriller novelist Jeffrey Deaver. It all adds up to an intense new drama on NBC.

The premise of the novel is that former NYPD detective Lincoln Rhyme was left paralyzed years before due to an accident when he was working a crime scene and is now a quadriplegic. He is enticed back into consulting work for the NYPD by the case of a new serial killer calling himself “The Bone Collector.” As Rhyme begins working the case, Officer Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel on the show) becomes his eyes and ears at scenes; the two form a strong bond as they work to catch this terrifying killer before he can strike again.

On the show, there are a few tweaks made to the novel. Firstly, the show chooses to make it The Bone Collector whose boobytrapped scene was the cause of Rhyme’s paralyzation. They also don’t wrap up The Bone Collector case in the premiere episode; rather, the premiere introduces the main players and inserts the Bone Collector case as what will obviously be an on-going game of cat-and-mouse between him and Rhyme. The show co-stars Michael Imperioli as Rhyme’s former partner, Det. Sellitto, and Brian F. O’Byrne as The Bone Collector himself.

The show also gives Rhyme an ex-wife and a son, which means the Rhyme-Sachs relationship will most likely be more mentor/mentee, rather than romantic, which is what evolves in the books. That’s actually kind of refreshing on TV, seeing two colleagues work together without the “will they or won’t they” hanging over their heads. It might make their working relationship that much more effective.

“Something about this young woman and her ability sparks him and sort of has awakened this talent of his. Lincoln is about forensics and Amelia is about profiling. So, Lincoln is about the evidence and she’s about people,” Hornsby tells Channel Guide Magazine.

Hornsby also says that playing a quadriplegic was a new acting challenge for him, making him work on his “cerebral swagger” to bring the character of Lincoln Rhyme to life.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector premieres Friday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

