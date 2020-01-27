WATCH: Lizzo’s Grammys 2020 Performance [VIDEO]

Lizzo took the stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The performer and singer-songwriter was nominated for eight awards this year.

Lizzo has already won a Grammy Award this year; she could receive up to six more during the show.

Lizzo’s 2020 Grammys Performance Recap

Lizzo took the stage at the top of the show, stating that “Tonight is for Kobe,” in reference to the late NBA star. She began her performance with “Cuz I Love You.”

She wore a black, shiny dress with a full band behind her. She finished the song on a high note as a ballerina took the stage, dancing to a piano-led rendition of another song.

Lizzo then went into “Truth Hurts,” after a costume change into a neon-laced bodysuit. The ballerina-clad dancers behind her were joined by women in bodysuits that matched Lizzos, delivering energetic performances around the board.

Lizzo took this time to pull out her flute, playing a solo over the instrumental behind her before going right back into singing the song.

She finished her performance, saying “Welcome to the Grammys, B**ch!” as she hugged some of her dancers. She seemed to be crying at the end of the performance.

Lizzo Was The Most-Nominated Artist This Year

Prior to taking the stage, Lizzo was already a Grammy Award winner this year. She won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” at the pre-show. The award was Lizzo’s first Grammy win. She also took home Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You prior to the show.

Lizzo arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards in a strapless white gown with a subtle thigh slit accessorized with a diamond necklace and a white fur shawl.

Lizzo was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album. She has also been nominated for the 2020 NAACP Image Awards Entertainer of the Year.

