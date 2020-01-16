What Time Will Mac Miller’s Posthumous Album ‘Circles’ Be Released?

Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles will be released at 9 p.m. PT on January 16 or midnight ET on January 17, depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight ET on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for all of the releases during Miller’s lifetime, including 2016’s The Divine Feminine and 2018’s Swimming. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Take Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Chance the Rapper’s 2019 album The Big Day. While it was slated for release at midnight EST, it wasn’t released on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify until the afternoon of the next day.

Miller’s family announced the posthumous album on January 8. They issued a statement on Instagram that detailed the late rapper’s plan, which was to record a companion piece to his album Swimming. “Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal,” the statement. “At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles.”

