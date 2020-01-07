Madison Prewett on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When Season 24 of The Bachelor kicks off on Monday, all eyes will be on the 30 contestants vying for the heart of Peter Weber, who finished third during Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette. While a handful of suitresses will make an impression during the premiere, one of those stand-outs will be Madison Prewett.

The 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama works as a foster parent recruiter and has a budding business as a freelance photographer. Her website, Madi Prewett Photography, features her portfolio of work which includes engagement, baby and graduation photos. The Auburn graduate has a ton of school spirit and is a major Tigers’ basketball fan since her father, Chad Prewett, is the team’s head coach.

Prewett, who was a former pageant queen, and played basketball herself in high school, is incredibly close with her family, and there’s little doubt they will play a major part in her journey on The Bachelor if she makes it to Hometown Dates.

WARNING: Fact No. 5 Contains A Spoiler From the Premiere Episode. Do not read the last paragraph of this article if you don’t want to know any spoilers.

Here’s what you need to know about Madison Prewett:

1. Prewett Is Reportedly A Virgin

There’s always at least one virgin on every cycle of The Bachelor, and Reality Steve confirmed in his blog that Prewett is the virgin being discussed in the show’s previews. After Weber famously had sex four times in a windmill with Hannah Brown during her season of The Bachelorette, it will be interesting to see how Prewett’s abstinence mixes with his sexual prowess as the season progresses.

Prewett described herself in promos as a “very passionate person” and her decision to be abstinent likely stems from being her deep religious faith. Her Instagram posts are largely captioned with quotes from the Bible, and she shared pictures of her own interpretations of certain verses.

Prewett is also a staunch supporter of the End It Movement, a foundation dedicated to putting an end to human trafficking.

2. Prewett Won $8,000 On ‘The Price Is Right’

This isn’t Prewett’s first time on reality TV, the 23-year-old took home $8K while appearing on the CBS game show, The Price Is Right, in April of last year. Prewett told Alabama.com that she and her mom decided to buy tickets on a whim while on a trip to Los Angeles, and after running late and missing the early showtime taping, they were able to attend the 1 p.m. show.

“We were so upset, but we knew there was a reason why we didn’t make it there on time,” Prewett said.

The Alabama beauty was called down to the stage and played the game, “Put it in the Bag,” where she had to match grocery store items to the correct price. She could’ve kept playing to reach the highest possible payout of $16K, but Prewett decided to stop while she was ahead.

“It was a blue in the moment,” Prewett said, “this weird out of body experience.” As for what she wanted to buy with the new money she said, “I’m still thinking and praying [on that.”

3. Prewett Said The Lord Encouraged Her To Attend Seminary School

Madison attended seminary school at Highlands College, which is located in Hoover, Alabama, where she studied scripture. After taking a ministry trip to Uganda, she posted a video on her YouTube channel about the experience, but it was made private after she was cast on The Bachelor.

Prewett explained why she decided to attend Highlands College in the video, and Cosmopolitan recorded what she said in the video before it was taken down from public viewing.

“My whole life I’ve been completely shut off to the idea of ministry. I loved the church, but I wanted to come to church and escape the weights and busyness of the world. I wanted to come to church and find rest and peace and comfort. And about three months ago, the Lord just spoke to me, and I had this revelation and realized in that moment what my God-given purpose was, and that’s ministry. In any way shape or form, I know that that is what the Lord has called me to do. I love my church, I serve at my church, I’m dedicated to my church, and I couldn’t think of any other seminary school that I’d rather go to. And I’m just hungry to learn more about God and about the church. That’s why I think Highlands College is the perfect fit for me.”

4. Her Father Chad Prewett Is Auburn’s Basketball Coach

My little dreamer @DewThaPrew is a Auburn graduate! Can’t wait to see what God has in store for your future. #Jer29:11 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/420RwfI5V1 — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) May 7, 2018

While Prewett is about to become a household name for her appearances on The Bachelor, her father Chad Prewett is already a local celebrity as Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach. Chad is entering his sixth year in the head coach position under Bruce Pearl and he’s had an extremely successful run thus far, the team were SEC champions and made it all the way to the Final Four last season.

I love you more and more every day @PrewettTonya Happy Anniversary! #29years pic.twitter.com/7Mfh1CVz2G — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) December 16, 2019

Prewett’s parents, Chad and Tonya, have been married for 29 years, and in addition to Madison, they have two other daughters, Mallory Kate and Mary. Prewett is extremely close with both of her sisters, and are featured in nearly all of her Instagram posts.

5. Prewett Gets The First 1-On-1 Date With Peter

As reported by Reality Steve, Prewett will become an early favorite after Weber selects to have his first 1-on-1 date with Prewett. And it’s an extra special occasion since she will attend Weber’s parents’ vow renewal ceremony. During most cycles of The Bachelor, only the top finalists get the honor of meeting the leading man’s parents.

