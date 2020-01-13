Why Madison Prewett Is a Contestant to Watch on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020

Madison Prewett is a contestant on the current season of The Bachelor. She has already made a name for herself, as she nabbed the first one-on-one date with Peter Weber, but she has also been hit with accusations that she made a fan account to comment on her own posts.

Here’s what you need to know about Prewett and why she is a contestant worth watching:

She Nabbed the First One-on-One Date with ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber

PopSugar reported that Prewett is 23 and hails from Auburn, Alabama. She graduated from the University of Alabama in May 2018, where she studied communications. Prewett’s Bachelor bio adds that she is a foster parent recruiter who eventually wants to open an orphanage. She has a passion for children, and insists that her future husband must want children as well.

Prewett captured fans’ attention during her first appearance on The Bachelor. She dressed like a giant paper airplane and charged towards Peter Weber as soon as she got out of her limo, and the gesture proved memorable enough for her to land the first one-on-one date. “I successfully landed my plane so hopefully all that’s left to do is land your heart,” she said.

Prewett and Weber hit things off during their date, as they attended a renewal ceremony for Weber’s parents and danced together during an intimate concert. Prewett told Weber that the date could not have gone better. “I wasn’t expecting to have feelings so soon,” she admitted. “It’s scary because this is going to be really hard having to share you.” The Bachelor star reciprocated, meaning that Prewett has already worked her way into Weber’s heart.

Reality Steve Confirmed That Prewett Makes It to the Final 2

Prewett recieved a rose during the first rose ceremony of the season. She received the second rose, meaning that she’s only one spot behind Victoria Paul. Reality Steve has confirmed that Prewett continues to be a top competitor throughout the season, and that she eventually makes it to the final 2. He did not reveal whether she finished as the runner-up or the winner, however, so fans will have to wait and see.

Despite her success during the season premiere, Prewett has run into some controversy. She posted photos from her date on Instagram, and then proceeded to comment on them from her own account. The comment suggested that she was trying to appear as though she were someone else, as it read, “Beautiful date Madi. You are so beautiful and real.”

A friend of Prewett’s took responsibility for the comment, and told Cosmopolitan that it was a simple mix-up between accounts. “Oops. Thought I wrote that comment about being real & genuine from my account but was logged into Madi’s from when she got back from filming,” she explained. “Don’t hate me @madiprew.”

Prewett went along with the story, and confirmed that she did not leave the comment.

