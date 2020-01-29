Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 5 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 5 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The five couples featured on the new season include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled, “Trouble in Paradise,” reads, “The honeymoon heats up in more ways than one as some of our newlyweds live out their fairytale love story on the tropical beaches of Panama, while other couples get off to a rocky start. Tensions rise as three couples struggle to find common ground with their stranger spouses.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight while we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 5 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Read on for our predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Zach Admits That He Isn’t Physically Attracted to Mindy

The promo for tonight’s episode shows some actual “trouble in paradise” for Mindy and Zach, who are struggling with intimacy and attraction issues. In the clip above, Mindy tells Taylor, Meka, Katie and Jessica that she doesn’t think Zach finds her attractive.

“Can I just start by saying f–k my life right now,” she tells the other four while they sit together in a hot tub. “He did tell me ‘I’m used to the people I date, me being attracted to them right away so this is weird for me.’ Like, I took that as, ‘okay, he’s not attracted to me.’ And like, whatever, did you even ask or care if I’m attracted to you?”

The other women agree, while Mindy tells the cameras, “My husband is definitely a hottie, and yes, I’m attracted to him, but chemistry with someone, it’s so much more than that. At least that’s how I feel.”

Taylor jumps in and says he just assumes because he’s a “model” that all women are automatically attracted to him, while Katie adds “what if you like guys that are 6’5″? I mean like, he’s not.” The others agree and tell Mindy that she shouldn’t feel like she needs to change just to get her husband to find her more attractive.

Meanwhile, Zach has a similar conversation with the guys and admits that he isn’t fully “there” when it comes to PDA and being intimate with his partner. “I won’t just go force myself to hold your hand, put my arm around you, kiss you, unless it’s built up to that surface. So for me to do that is a big deal and from a physical attraction, and simple things like a first kiss, I felt nothing.”

Derek & Brandon Plan Some Sexy Honeymoon Romance During Tonight’s Episode

Last week’s “next on” promo for tonight’s “Trouble in Paradise” also promises some sweet and sexy moments between a few of the couples, including Katie and Derek, who surprises his new wife with a hotel room filled with rose petals and champagne.

“This guy is so perfect, he’s making me feel some time of way,” Katie tells the cameras.

Brandon also has some sexy plans in store for his and Taylor’s honeymoon, which includes a romantic bubble bath complete with candles and champagne, so it looks like a few of the couples end up having a decent time in Panama.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

