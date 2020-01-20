Is Mail Delivered on Martin Luther King Jr Day 2020?

January 20, 2020 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there is no mail delivery today, as MLK Day is a federal holiday. All post offices and federal services of any kind are closed to observe the holiday, which means that no businesses nor homes will receive mail or USPS packages.

All Post Office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, according to the USPS website. Read on for a complete rundown of the USPS holiday schedule.

USPS Closes for All Federal Holidays, Including MLK Day, Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day & Veterans Day

When it comes to the holiday hours of operation for MLK Day 2020, the USPS website reads, “On Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, the U.S. Postal Service will observe the federal holiday marking the birthday of civil rights movement champion Martin Luther King Jr. There will be no mail delivery. Customers are encouraged to drop their mail in blue street collection boxes, so they can be processed early the next day. All Post Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with full mail delivery and retail service.”

Other federally recognized holidays where the post office is closed includes Presidents’ Day, Veterans Day and Columbus Day. Check out the full list of federal holidays observed by USPS below:

New Year’s Day (January 1, 2020) President’s Day (February 17, 2020) Memorial Day (May 25, 2020) Independence Day (July 4, 2020) Labor Day (September 7, 2020) Columbus Day (October 12, 2020) Veterans Day (November 11, 2020) Thanksgiving Day (November 26, 2020) Christmas Day (December 25, 2020)



The website also notes that Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, so most USPS facilities will be closed. “This year, July 4 (the legal public holiday for Independence Day) falls on a Saturday. Post Offices will be closed and there will be no mail or package deliveries.”

The next federal holiday that the post office observes is Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, February 17, 2020. Although most USPS locations are closed on these holidays, a select few may remain open, so we always recommend contacting your local branch to be sure of the holiday schedule.

FedEx & UPS Will Remain Open for Regular Business Hours But Has Modified Services For FedEx Express & SmartPost

Both FedEx and UPS will remain open today for regular business hours, although there will be modified services for FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost. You can check out the entire holiday schedule for Fedex here, with additional details on their holiday dates and closures here. UPS holiday hours can be found here.

“Check the operating hours for your area at Find Locations,” the FedEx website states. “To confirm whether a service area is affected due to weather or other conditions, go to the FedEx Newsroom or call 1.800.463.3339. For international holiday schedules, go to our International Holiday site.”

MLK Day always falls on the third Monday of January each year and it is a federal holiday, which honors the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. (although his actual birthday is January 15, 1929). Other services affected by the federal holiday include garbage delivery, government services, local, state and federal courts and the public school system. The DMV and most county libraries will be closed, as will the stock market; however, national parks usually remain open on MLK Day.