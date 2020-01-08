Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 2 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who meet at the alter, airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Here Comes the Stranger,” reads, “Five couples get ready to walk down the aisle to get Married at First Sight! While the first three couples celebrate their marriages with the help of family and friends at their wedding receptions, two couples still remain to take the giant leap of faith.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 2 and don’t want anything ruined for you! Read on for predictions and spoilers on tonight’s episode of MAFS:

Austin is Optimistic About His Future Wife & the MAFS Experiment as a Whole

Today is the big day, and three of the five MAFS couples are getting ready to walk down the aisle and get “Married at First Sight.” A promo clip from tonight’s episode sees a nervous and excited Austin Hurd telling the cameras how optimistic he is about the experiment, and how thrilled he is to meet his future wife.

“The day is here, and obviously this is a big risk to get married at first sight, without knowing who you’re getting married to,” Austin tells the cameras in the clip above. “But I mean, I’m optimistic about this whole entire process, and I’ve always really, really wanted like a family and everything like that, so I’m gonna do what I can to make it work.”

Austin shares a sweet moment with his grandmother, who jokes about treating him like a little boy and tells him “that’s what I love about you, you accept me the way I am,” before the scene cuts over to Austin’s bride-to-be as she gets ready to tie the knot.

Jessica is Hoping for a Husband With Brown Hair & a Beard

In a separate room, Jessica Studer is also starting to get nervous about the ceremony. When her bridesmaids ask her how she is feeling, she answers, “I think it’s just hitting me that f–k, this is really happening.” Although she appears slightly anxious about walking down the aisle, Jessica is all smiles.

“Being ‘Married at First Sight’ is not exactly how I had pictured my wedding day going, just because like, I didn’t know who my husband was going to be,” Jessica tells the cameras during a confessional. “But I really hope he is everything that I have asked the experts for.”

Jessica adds that she hopes her future husband is “tall with brown hair and a beard,” (Austin technically only hits one of those requirements, as he is blonde with no beard), and she worries about him not being attracted to her. She says that she hopes she is not “immediately disappointed when he’s blonde haired and doesn’t have a beard,” so her first impression of Austin will be interesting to watch during tonight’s episode.

Lifetime hasn’t shared many clips or photos from tonight’s big episode (likely to avoid spoiling the entire episode), but if the network does release anything else, Heavy will update this post with more clips, pictures and predictions.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples & Cast Spoilers

