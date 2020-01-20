Where Is Martin Luther King Jr. Buried?

The federal holiday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. is January 20, 2020. He and his wife, Coretta Scott King, are both buried next to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The King Center and tomb are located across Auburn Avenue from the National Park Service Visitor Center.

One of the places dedicated to learning about Rev. King is the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, which is located in Atlanta. The park consists of places where Rev. King was born, where he lived and where he worshipped throughout his life. Therefore, the park consists of dozens of buildings, most of which were built between 1890 and 1920. More than half a million people a year visit the park.

Rallies and marches to honor Rev. King will be taking place all over the nation on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and some schools will be closed for the day.

The King Center Was Constructed in 1982

Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. A crowd of 300,000 attended his funeral on April 9 of that year. King’s last sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church was played during the funeral.

The King Center, where King’s grave can be found, was completed and dedicated on January 15, 1982. The organization was created in 1968. There is an eternal flame burning located directly in front of the Kings’ tomb.

King was initially buried at the Southview Cemetery, but Corretta later had him relocated to be closer to the church where he used to preach.

Freedom Hall in the King Center grounds is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is open one hour later in the summer.

There Are Parades Taking Place Across the Nation

Across the US, Americans will be honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

In Atlanta, the King Holiday Observance is taking place. The celebration will be held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church like it is every year. King served as co-pastor of the church from 1960 until his assassination in 1968.

In Washington, DC, people will attend the nation’s longest-running event honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast. In Columbia, South Carolina, several democratic presidential candidates are expected to attend the annual King Day at the Dome event. The event includes a prayer service, march, and a rally at the State House.

Each year, the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel sees as many as 8,000 visitors. Attendees visit the museum and celebrate the anniversary of King’s birth, which was last week.

Also each year, San Antonio hosts what they bill as the largest march in the nation, with about 300,000 participants in 2018’s march. There are also celebrations in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and more cities, with some continuing events through Tuesday.

MLK’s son, Martin Luther King III told USA Today that the world would be in a completely different place had MLK lived. He also said his father’s work toward peace and equality remains unfinished. King III was 10 years old when his father was killed.

